Bruno Mars Las Vegas Residency: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Multi-Grammy award winner Bruno Mars has announced new dates for his upcoming residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The Uptown Funk artist had formerly announced two dates for his performance for this year, which included December 30 and 31. The residency will kick off later on January 25 and will wrap up on February 14 at Dolby Live. Mars will be supported by his band The Hooligans at the residency.

Mars reposted Park MGM’s announcement on Twitter, sharing the new 2023 dates.

Tickets for all the Park MGM shows are available via Ticketmaster, and are priced from $169 to $1150. Check out all the Bruno Mars’ residency tour dates below.

Bruno Mars Las Vegas Residency 2022 and 2023 dates

DECEMBER 2022

December 30 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 31 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

JANUARY 2023

January 25 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

January 27 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

January 28 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

FEBRUARY 2023

February 01 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 03 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 04 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 08 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 10 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 11 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 14 — Las Vegas, NV at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak withdraw Silk Sonic album from Grammy consideration

Earlier this year, Bruno Mars, along with Silk Sonic member Anderson .Paak, performed multiple shows as part of a summer residency at MGM. Last month, the duo withdrew their album An Evening With Silk Sonic from consideration for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bruno Mars said:

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, se*ually, bow out of submitting our album this year. We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

As per NBC, records have to be submitted by representatives to be considered for the Grammys. In case the artist’s record company does not submit his work for consideration at the Grammys, it amounts to a withdrawal.

The album’s single Leave the Door Open, which was previewed in April 2021, has already won four Grammys, including categories in the record and single of the year. The full album was released later in November and would have been eligible for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Bruno Mars has a record of winning 14 Grammy awards till date.

Bruno Mars will headline Thunder Valley Concert in February 2023

Last month, it was announced that the 24K Magic singer would perform as a headliner on the opening night of Thunder Valley Casino's new center called The Venue.

The concert is scheduled for February 18, 2023 with tickets available from Thunder Valley Resort's official website. The new venue is said to accommodate over 4500 people and will feature events including musical acts, comedy, sports, and conferences.

