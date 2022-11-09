Who is Maxwell Frost? Age and more explored as Democrat makes history as first Gen-Z member of Congress 

American activist Maxwell Frost recently won his race for Congress in Florida and created history by becoming the first Gen-Z member of the House of Representatives. Speaking to his supporters, the politician said:

“Central Florida my name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost and I’m going to be the first Generation Z member of the United States Congress!”

Frost opened up about his fight against gun violence and said that he first decided to start his journey at the age of 15 following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

He also added that people are looking for “bold championships” and said that every individual in Central Florida deserves a “bold transformational change.”

He said:

“People are yearning for bold champions who believe in the bold transformational change that we need, that every single person in Central Florida and across the whole state and across this nation deserve, by virtue of being a human.”

Maxwell Frost, who is 25 years old, defeated retired 72-year-old Army Green Beret Calvin Wimbish to win the race for the Orlando-based 10th Congressional District seat. According to NBC News, the young democrat was largely favored and led Wimbish 58.8% to 39.7% in the 72% votes counted.

As a Gen-Z member (people who were born between the late 1990s and early 2010s), Frost just met the Constitution’s 25-year-old age requirement for the chamber. He will reportedly stand out among his fellow Congress members as the average age of House members is 58.

While the minimum age to serve in the US Senate is 30, all House Members are required to be at least 25 years of age. Reports suggest that 2022 was the first election cycle in which Gen Z candidates met the minimum age requirement to run for the House.

Maxwell Frost experienced police abuse at an early age

Maxwell Frost is an American activist, community organizer, and politician. He was born on January 17, 1997, to a Haitian father and a Puerto Rican woman of Lebanese descent.

As per his official bio, Frost’s grandmother Yeya and his mother arrived in Florida from Cuba in the early 1960s during the Freedom Flights. His biological mother had seven children and reportedly got involved in a cycle of drugs, crime, and violence during her pregnancy.

Frost was ultimately adopted by special education teacher Maritza Argibay Frostas as an infant. He attended the Osceola County School for the Arts in Orlando and has been enrolled as a student at Valencia College as of June 2022.

The politician reportedly experienced police abuse at an early age and witnessed the effects of gun violence in his community. He started fighting against gun violence following the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting.

Frost also served as a volunteer for the Newtown Action Alliance, an organization created in response to the shooting, and also engaged with Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign.

The politician also began working for Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and Margaret Good and became the national organizing director for March of Our Lives, a student-led movement to support gun control legislation.

Maxwell Frost also fought for abortion rights at the ACLU and led the organization during Florida’s fight to win Amendment 4. The amendment restored voting rights to over 1.6 million Floridians who had felony convictions in the past.

Frost won a 10-way Democratic primary in August for the nomination in the race to win former Rep. Val Demings’ vacated seat. He ultimately won the 2022 election as a Democratic nominee and is now the first Gen-Z member of Congress.

