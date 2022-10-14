Why is the Thumbs Up emoji offensive? Passive-aggressive Gen-Z claim sparks intense online debate and memes 

Generation Z is reportedly offended by the Thumbs Up emoji. Some Reddit users wrote on the social media platform that the emoji comes off as “passive-aggressive,” “hurtful,” and “rude.” Netizens have since taken to social media to put the younger generation on blast.

The Gen Z, or Generation Z, refers to those people who are born between the middle to late 1990s and the early 2010s. They are the generation who have predominantly grown around technology.

Reddit user Dry_Interaction6220 has been going viral on the platform after admitting that they are not “comfortable” with the Thumbs Up emoji. They claimed that they found the emoticon “unsettling.” They also elaborated by saying:

“I started an 'adult' job where we use Microsoft Teams to connect with each other for work. Currently, there only a few emojis you can use to react to a message (unless of course, you respond, and can use any emoji). Most people at work use the 'thumbs up' reaction all the time. I don't use it much. I either 'heart' reactions or reply even if it's a short "Great!" or "Thanks!"”

Since the post was uploaded to the platform, it went viral across other social media websites as well. Many news publications reported on the same and put Gen Z on blast.

Netizens react to Generation Z being uncomfortable with the Thumbs Up emoji

Internet users were perplexed by the controversy surrounding the Thumbs Up emoji. Different generations got into a heated debate over the matter. While many Generation Z people admitted to having no problem with the emoji, millennials and older generations swarmed the internet with the emoji just to get a heated reaction from the younger generation.

Many Gen Z netizens stated that they should not make assumptions about an entire generation from one Reddit user.

eros @ujicoo_ like growing older does not mean u grow wiser @ultralovedeluxe And the people easily believing is honestly so sadlike growing older does not mean u grow wiser @ultralovedeluxe And the people easily believing is honestly so sad 😭😭 like growing older does not mean u grow wiser

named after a cangaroo🏴‍☠️ @FACE464

This reminds me on how a few years back media was blaming millennials for mayonnaise not selling well? Cuz millennials hate mayonaise? Or smt like that, it was some kind of condiment.

Same thing, different text. @ultralovedeluxe I'm good fam, do ur thumbs up thing.This reminds me on how a few years back media was blaming millennials for mayonnaise not selling well? Cuz millennials hate mayonaise? Or smt like that, it was some kind of condiment.Same thing, different text. @ultralovedeluxe I'm good fam, do ur thumbs up thing.This reminds me on how a few years back media was blaming millennials for mayonnaise not selling well? Cuz millennials hate mayonaise? Or smt like that, it was some kind of condiment.Same thing, different text.

Twitter was flooded with millennials putting Generation Z on blast, with the latter announcing that they do not have a problem with the emoji in reality. A few tweets read:

🌴 Ish 🌴 @ishverduzco gen z cancelling the thumbs up emoji bc it's "too hostile" ??! gen z cancelling the thumbs up emoji bc it's "too hostile" ??! https://t.co/4SrjGZuDNQ

Daisy Eagan (She/They) @DaisyEagan I can not and will not with Gen Z getting offended at the thumbs up emoji. Honestly. People are dying. I can not and will not with Gen Z getting offended at the thumbs up emoji. Honestly. People are dying. https://t.co/IOyf0cJZHK

[DATA EXPUNGED] @rosswoodpark the thumbs up emoji is too passive aggressive

gen z would be destroyed by the simple "k" response the thumbs up emoji is too passive aggressive gen z would be destroyed by the simple "k" response

CAMELOT331 (Discount Chris Pratt) @CAMELOT331 🤏 Apparently GEN Z are getting "upset" that older people use the thumbs up emoji. Man.. I sure would hate to upset the GEN Zrs. Apparently GEN Z are getting "upset" that older people use the thumbs up emoji. Man.. I sure would hate to upset the GEN Zrs. 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👐👐👐👍👍👍👍👐👍👍👐👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🤏👍

PopTart2nd @shlaztaro @ultralovedeluxe I’m Gen Z (born in Y2K) and I hate when my generation gets triggered at NORMAL things, such as a 🤬 cartoon smiley face on a keyboard! This crap is 🛋🤴🏻 annoying and it ticks me off! @ultralovedeluxe I’m Gen Z (born in Y2K) and I hate when my generation gets triggered at NORMAL things, such as a 🤬 cartoon smiley face on a keyboard! This crap is 🛋🤴🏻 annoying and it ticks me off!

However, a few netizens admitted to feeling uneasy about using the Thumbs Up emoji.

Felicity Reynolds @FlickReynolds I’m a boomer & (again) I’m with Gen Z on this. I also find the thumbs up emoji passive aggressive in response to texts. Though I don’t find its use on twitter as annoying. It just looks lazy & unimaginative.



I now welcome all your imaginative responses. I’m a boomer & (again) I’m with Gen Z on this. I also find the thumbs up emoji passive aggressive in response to texts. Though I don’t find its use on twitter as annoying. It just looks lazy & unimaginative. I now welcome all your imaginative responses.

Coding Therapist @AfricaKenyah Today I learned that gen Z feels personally attacked when ‘old people’ use the thumbs up emoji and honestly, same. Today I learned that gen Z feels personally attacked when ‘old people’ use the thumbs up emoji and honestly, same.

Moreover, the same was also discussed by Fox News. On the Outnumbered show on Wednesday afternoon, panelists claimed that they interpreted the emoji in question as “A-Ok.”

Kayleigh McEnany admitted to using other emojis like the red heart or the poop emoji that have been “cancelled” as well. She said:

“My top emojis are the thumbs-up, the brown swirl — which I don’t know if that’s pudding … and red heart”

Emojis reportedly “canceled” by Generation Z revealed

Although the debate surrounding the Thumbs Up emoji is still ongoing, a few other emojis have been deemed to be "canceled" by youngsters. Perspectus Global conducted a survey of 2000 people between the ages of 16 and 29. They concurred that those who use the following emojis can be considered to be “officially old”:

Red heart “OK” hand Checkmark Poop Loud crying face Monkey covering eyes Clapping hands Grimacing face Lipstick kiss mark

Emily Compagno of Fox News admitted that she does not plan to change her emoji usage based on what Gen Z feels. Additionally, she called the latter “a bunch of snowflakes.”

