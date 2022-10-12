Is Zach Kornfeld Jewish? Netizens show support as Try Guy gets into heated debate with Dream

Try Guy Zach Kornfeld recently got into a Twitter war with Minecraft streamer Dream. In a tweet, just days after Dream's face reveal video, Zach dissed the streamer and told the internet that he was not bullied enough.

This was motivated by Dream seemingly supporting rapper Kanye West's tweet asking, "Who created Cancel Culture?" Dream responded to the tweet and stated, "The Liberals," and followed it up with skull and thumbs-down emojis.

Upon seeing the tweet, and given Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic tweets, Zach thought that Dream's response only encouraged West's behavior and attacked him.

The Twitter feud between Try Guy Zach and streamer Dream (image via Reddit/@Hobbes_56)

However, the feud was quickly subdued after Dream responded to Kornfeld's tweet and stated that he was ridiculing Kanye, whom he called a "moron."

Zach Kornfeld, an Ashkenazi Jew, rescinded his statement and apologized to the streamer in a tweet.

All the tweet, except for Kanye's first one and Kornfeld's apology tweet, have since been deleted.

Zach Kornfeld's heritage explored

Zach Kornfeld, a core member of the YouTube group 'Try Guys,' was born into a Jewish family in Scarsdale, New York. The 32-year-old is best known as the group's 'cute member' and has always spoken out about his Jewish heritage.

Throughout his performances with the Try Guys, Zach has spoken about his Jewish heritage and values. He once even described it as “irrevocably woven into the DNA and fabric of [his] being.”

Zach Kornfeld (image via Facebook/@NeverNotFunny)

Despite his outspokenness about his Ashkenazi heritage, he has also claimed to not be a devout Jew. He never had a Bar Mitzvah and dropped out of Hebrew school when he was young. He even sports a tattoo, something that Judaisim is staunchly against.

Netizens support Try Guy Zach as he disses anti-Semites

Following the rapper's direct hate-speech against the Jewish people, the internet has retaliated by defending the Jewish culture and heritage. Kornfeld even tweeted that he was on a Twitter sabbatical, but added, "Kanye can get f***ed."

Kornfeld's reply to Kany West's hate speech (image via Twitter/@Korndiddy)

The internet has been in support of Zach Kornfeld since his defense of the Jewish people, saying that he did not need to apologize for standing up for what he felt was right.

Some users claimed that Dream should have apologized and others even recalled moments when the streamer had encouraged a similar kind of harassment.

VINCE🏳️‍🌈✡🎃 @berkmanblocked ppl demanding zach kornfeld, a jewish man, should apologize for a joke about dream's appearance in response to a very poorly thought through joke dream made as a response to kanye's antisemitism but NOT that dream should apologize for the joke are pathetic weirdos ppl demanding zach kornfeld, a jewish man, should apologize for a joke about dream's appearance in response to a very poorly thought through joke dream made as a response to kanye's antisemitism but NOT that dream should apologize for the joke are pathetic weirdos

Zach @Zach53123375 Anyway I think Zach Kornfeld was right and Dream has encouraged harassment before so I don’t wanna hear it! Anyway I think Zach Kornfeld was right and Dream has encouraged harassment before so I don’t wanna hear it!

becko @themadibeck anyways zach kornfeld was right for saying what he said about dream anyways zach kornfeld was right for saying what he said about dream https://t.co/NEsKKMyfCe

bee 😎 @beefannin people getting mad at zach kornfeld (a jewish man) for seeing that dream replied to kanye after his blatant anti semitism and taking it seriously instead of as a joke is crazy. people getting mad at zach kornfeld (a jewish man) for seeing that dream replied to kanye after his blatant anti semitism and taking it seriously instead of as a joke is crazy.

cat @CatrinaaMae why are people mad at zach kornfeld??? be mad at the minecraft white boy for playing into kanye’s bigoted narrative, ironically or not. dream was wrong for that, end of story. why are people mad at zach kornfeld??? be mad at the minecraft white boy for playing into kanye’s bigoted narrative, ironically or not. dream was wrong for that, end of story.

Min Macahis @MinMacahis i already respected and liked zach kornfeld but knowing he hates dream brings him even higher for me. W i already respected and liked zach kornfeld but knowing he hates dream brings him even higher for me. W

Another popular opinion is one which states that both parties were marginally wrong. One for not being obvious about their mockery of Ye's views, while the other for jumping in and reacting too soon.

max 🎗 @blindedbyagony i think dream could've made it a little more obvious that his reply to kanye was sarcastic. i think zach might've been too quick to jump on calling it out, and the comments he made about the face reveal were too far, even for these standards (2/3) i think dream could've made it a little more obvious that his reply to kanye was sarcastic. i think zach might've been too quick to jump on calling it out, and the comments he made about the face reveal were too far, even for these standards (2/3)

At the same time, several users stated that they were slightly anxious about the feud between Zach Kornfeld and Dream. However, after the matter was resolved, it seemed like Twitterati could breathe a sigh of relief.

niks 🍃 @dreamingniks @korndiddy @dreamwastaken @starduolvr so glad this is all over pls i love both of y'all too much for this drama @korndiddy @dreamwastaken @starduolvr so glad this is all over pls i love both of y'all too much for this drama

Dream recently revealed his true identity as 23-year-old Clay for the first time at TwitchCon this year.

