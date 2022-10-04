“Eugene is pissed”: The Try Guys issue statement on Ned Fulmer cheating scandal in YouTube video, leaves the internet in a frenzy

On October 4, The Try Guys came forward with a YouTube video addressing the recent Ned Fulmer cheating scandal. As the remaining trio looked livid and disappointed with the events that transpired alongside their fellow co-workers, they told followers that they were doing their best to remove Fulmer from their upcoming social media content.

Netizens were thrilled to receive an update on the matter and could not help but make light of the situation at hand.

In the beginning of the video titled, What Happened, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang and Keith Habersberger narrated a timeline of the cheating scandal. They explained that they were notified of Fulmer being involved in an extramarital affair with Alexandria Herring over Labor Day weekend, which went on to be confirmed by Fulmer, who claimed that “it had been going on for some time.”

Habersberger went on to tell followers that the remaining trio “had no idea this was going on.” He added:

“All of that information was just as shocking to us as all of this has been for you this week.

Yang seemingly slammed Fulmer for his actions and stated that they were “acutely aware” of how Fulmer’s actions were “contrary to the values of the company” that the four had built.

Netizens react to recent The Try Guys YouTube video

The Try Guys were quick to trend across social media platforms following their recent update. Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal has taken over the internet in recent weeks. Expectedly, netizen users were in a frenzy after the group’s YouTube statement came forward.

As many continued to relentlessly slam Ned Fulmer on social media, they were also saddened to see The Try Guys in distress. Many joked about how Eugene Lee Yang looked exasperated by the situation at hand. A few other tweets read:

jt @adobopoutine_ ‍ eugene, zach and keith in the new try guys video. eugene, zach and keith in the new try guys video. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/s7dOPO2h0a

Llama Drama @sweatsandpizza



The brand shouldn’t suffer because of Ned’s actions.



Looking forward to more Try Guys content @tryguys Eugene’s rage, Zach’s tears, and Keith’s disappointment.The brand shouldn’t suffer because of Ned’s actions.Looking forward to more Try Guys content @tryguys Eugene’s rage, Zach’s tears, and Keith’s disappointment. The brand shouldn’t suffer because of Ned’s actions. Looking forward to more Try Guys content 💜💚💙

melina @melyiess if looks could kill, eugene from the try guys does it best... he is madddddd if looks could kill, eugene from the try guys does it best... he is madddddd

Dani~ 💗⚡️ @lunaskz4 The new try guys video…. Eugene is pissed and as he should The new try guys video…. Eugene is pissed and as he should

mia♡iwtv era @wlwbelove i’m a body language expert guys don’t worry! all the try guys hate ned. i’m a body language expert guys don’t worry! all the try guys hate ned. https://t.co/MGFbmJI0Ul

Nymia Mama @4nymia Ned hiding from Eugene after seeing the new Try Guys video Ned hiding from Eugene after seeing the new Try Guys video https://t.co/pY2VsIEFq0

michela 💕 || multifandom @thankubabyboca the new try guys video is just a whirlwind of emotions. with keith being upset, zach literally about to break into tears, and eugene looking so pissed like he wanna fight ned or sum. i would be lying if i said that i wasn’t kinda down to see that all unfold 🤠 the new try guys video is just a whirlwind of emotions. with keith being upset, zach literally about to break into tears, and eugene looking so pissed like he wanna fight ned or sum. i would be lying if i said that i wasn’t kinda down to see that all unfold 🤠 https://t.co/66y5KaXtem

IT'S DEMONS JIM! @_markifloof_ This was Eugene in the new Try Guy's video. Seriously I felt his anger. Heck...I feel bad for them all... the whole thing is bs. This was Eugene in the new Try Guy's video. Seriously I felt his anger. Heck...I feel bad for them all... the whole thing is bs. https://t.co/ql4zAN9Ri7

Everything to know about The Try Guys’ recent YouTube statement

Kornfeld announced that the Yale-graduate was “immediately removed” from “work activities" after they became aware of the affair. Since then, their company’s HR conducted a “thorough review of the facts” alongside The Try Guys removing Fulmer from their upcoming content. He also added, that fans will be unable to see certain videos due to Fulmer’s involvement, which has taken a heavy financial toll on their organization.

They went on to announce that on Friday, September 16, the company signed written consent for the removal of Ned from their company.

Yang went on to express that the group was “incredibly shocked and deeply hurt” by the events that transpired. Kornfeld added:

“I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment. It’s hard to rewatch old videos that we love and we’re proud of. We’re losing a friend, we’re losing someone we built a company with, we have countless memories with, we just made a TV show together!”

Habersberger also announced that Fulmer will be edited from the upcoming season of Without A Recipe.

Yang went on to request privacy for the family members involved and The Try Guys employees. He also seemingly asked fans to “exercise kindness” towards the women involved, which would be Herring and Ned Fulmer’s wife, Ariel.

