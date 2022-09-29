“Just the first girl he's been caught with”: Deux Moi exposes Ned Fulmer for allegedly cheating with other women amid Alexandria Herring scandal

YouTuber Ned Fulmer was dismissed from The Try Guys after he was caught cheating on his wife Ariel with the group’s associate producer Alexandria Herring. Meanwhile, an Instagram page called Deux Moi has come forward with several blind items that claim that Fulmer cheated with more than one woman.

The popular Instagram gossip page, Deux Moi uploaded several blind items that alleged the 35-year-old flirted with other women aside from his wife. A person who identified as the Little Mermaid shared that Fulmer was involved with women other than Alexandria Herring “for much longer than people realize.”

Ned Fulmer was allegedly involved with more than one woman (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

Another anonymous netizen shared that another person, who knows things and has experienced things will also be coming forward.

The Deux Moi message read:

“This is not his first rodeo, trust me… He’s always been like this and I can confirm that someone else might be coming forward because there have been other former employees- and former co-workers from Buzzfeed, that know things and have experienced. There are a lot for things about Ned that will spill in the next few days.”

Another anonymous social media user revealed that Ned Fulmer invited a 21-year-old woman to Miami after the latter sent him a “s*xy selfie.” The netizen also revealed that the father-of-two asked her for more pictures during their interaction on Snapchat and added:

“I’m POSITIVE this is just the first girl he’s been caught with.”

Deux Moi shares details behind Ned Fulmer Alexandria Herring cheating scandal

Earlier this week, Ned Fulmer was exposed for having an affair after a Reddit user revealed pictures of the former kissing Herring. Meanwhile, some also alleged that Herring’s fiancé (the couple’s relationship status currently remains unknown) Will Thayer was the person behind the Reddit profile.

Ariel Fulmer allegedly knew about her husband's affair (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

Another Instagram story on Deux Moi’s account shared a text message noting that Ariel was aware of Ned Fulmer affair with Alexandria. In December 2021, Thayer allegedly reached out to Fulmer about not contacting Herring after he became aware of their affair.

Ned and Alexandria were reportedly “suspended almost immediately” after the event with Ariel in New York City.

However, a Deux Moi blind item shared that The Try Guys were aware of the extramarital affair. The Instagram page revealed that the group’s company was aware of the affair and “was going to keep it a secret until the fiancé leaked pictures.” The blind item also stated that The Try Guys conducted an internal review where employees were asked to “cover his [Ned’s] image.”

It added:

“The rest of the guys knew he was cheating, just with someone else. The one he was caught cheating with will have a lot to say and her friends who left the company WILL be speaking up about how it all went down. It’s not so black and white.”

Blind item suggests The Try Guys were aware of Ned Fulmer's affair (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

Although one blind item alleged that The Try Guys were aware of Ned cheating on Ariel, another blind item claimed the group did not know about Ned Fulmer’s personal activities. Neither have been confirmed by the parties involved.

Netizen alleges The Try Guys were unaware of Ned's relationship (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

As speculation about Ned and Alexandria’s affair continues to peak the internet’s interest, a Deux Moi user shared images of the couple having lunch earlier this year. The netizen also claimed that Ned would “flirt around whilst in a relationship.”

Ned and Alexandria having lunch together earlier this year (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

Another Deux Moi follower claimed that they saw Ned and Alexandria allegedly “canoodling in a car” “around midnight” in April this year.

