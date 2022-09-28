Who is Will Thayer? All about Alexandria Herring's boyfriend amid Ned Fulmer Try Guys drama

Ned Fulmer was recently fired from The Try Guys after he admitted that he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with the producer of the show, Alexandria Herring.

The scandal came to light after a Reddit account, Hamilton 390, claimed that he is Herring’s fiance, Will Thayer, and that he had received some questionable pictures from a club where Herring was seen making out with Ned.

The Reddit user shared some chats that mentioned how Ned Fulmer and Alexandria could be seen super close at the club Niagara by NYU. The message read:

“So basically, I went out to Niagara the club last night and saw her making out with Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys, I have videos if needed. She was wearing a red dress idk if that helps.”

Ned Fulmer and Alexandria Herring affair: Will Thayer spoke to Ned's wife Ariel after receiving the images

Talking about the whole thread on Reddit that created the chaos, Hamilton 390, who claims to be Alexandria’s fiance stated that he spoke to Ariel, Ned’s wife for an hour about the matter. Meanwhile, Will Thayer unfollowed Alexandria on social media and made his account private.

Will and Alexandria have been together for almost a decade now. Earlier this year, they announced their engagement. At the time, Alexandria said:

“When we met I was so young, like neither of us were looking for a relationship. And then we ended up doing long-distance while he was at college and I ended up moving out there to Hawaii and ended up going to the same college.”

The statement made it clear that Herring and Thayer went to the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Will has been extensively traveling with Alexandria as they are often seen in pictures exploring California, San Diego, New York City, and even Hawaii.

While it is unclear what Will does for a living, he has not yet issued a statement and nothing on Will’s and Alexandria’s relationship is certain at the moment, as none of them have spoken up about the whole fiasco or their relationship status.

More about Ned Fulmer and Alexandria Herring's affair

After Ned Fulmer's and Alexandria’s pictures together were posted online by her fiance Will Thayer, Ned Fulmer was fired from the group and fans were able to notice that he did not appear in the last three podcast episodes. He was also missing from the introduction, which clearly stated the exit of the member.

Ned was absent in the last three episodes of The Try Guys that made fans speculate something being wrong. (Image via YouTube.)

The Try Guys also posted a message regarding Ned Fulmer's exit on Twitter, and said:

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Ariel, Ned’s wife, was also quick to post on social media, and said:

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me- it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Ned also posted on social media and confirmed the news. He said:

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ariel Fulmer has made frequent appearances on the YouTube show, The Try Guys, which has close to 8 million subscribers. Alexandria is also known to host the show Food Babies.

