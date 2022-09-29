“Pain killers was like the best part of my day”: Ned Fulmer addiction issues uncovered in wake of ex-The Try Guys member’s cheating scandal

As YouTuber Ned Fulmer continues to make headlines for his extramarital affair, his former addiction has come to light. In March 2019, the now ex-The Try Guys member revealed that he was battling an addiction to pain medication. However, his family helped him overcome the same.

The Try Guys uploaded a video titled I Got Knee Surgery in March 2019. In the video, the 35-year-old revealed that he got a septic knee after playing paintball in the woods. After being in and out of the hospital for weeks, Fulmer was given medication to curb the pain.

He revealed in the video:

“Taking painkillers was like the best part of my day. And it was a really, really scary time.”

Ned Fulmer added that he was taking oxycodone, an opioid drug. The video revealed that 46 people die every day after overdosing on the prescribed medicine.

Fulmer revealed that he was taking the medication three months after he was prescribed the drug, which was more than necessary and said:

“My physical therapist kind of was like ‘how much are you taking a day?’ 10, 20 grams couple times a day. And he’s like- most people are not taking them anymore. I can see exactly how someone can be addicted to a painkiller.”

How did Ned Fulmer recover from his drug addiction?

The YouTuber shared that his family and wife Ariel Fulmer helped him in his recovery. He said in the video:

“Honestly, if it wasn’t for the support of family and Ariel, it could have been me as well. That time in 2012 was probably some of the worst times of my life.”

After keeping himself away from the painkiller, years later, Ned Fulmer reportedly had a “close call” with his painkiller addiction. This was shared by Twitter user @wysteriamsouw. The netizen revealed that he came in touch with painkillers again this March. However, the aftermath remains unknown.

💖✨ Monica Souw ✨💖 @wysteriamsouw also, i heard Ned has a past with Opiate?

he looks drugged in the selfie.

was he ....?



[This March, one of the four, Ned Fulmer, described a close call with opioid addiction after a previous surgery. ] also, i heard Ned has a past with Opiate? he looks drugged in the selfie.was he ....?[This March, one of the four, Ned Fulmer, described a close call with opioid addiction after a previous surgery. ]

The Yale graduate has not opened up about his battle with addiction in recent years. Since he was part of the YouTube channel The Try Guys, it is safe to say that the YouTuber was involved in numerous contrasting projects that kept him away from speaking about his health. Neither has he opened up about the same on his solo channel or podcast Baby Steps, which he co-hosts with his wife, Ariel.

Everything to know about the YouTuber’s recent cheating scandal

The father-of-two made headlines in recent days after a Reddit user exposed Ned Fulmer for cheating on his wife. The Redditor shared images of Fulmer kissing Alexandria Herring, the The Try Guys’ associate producer and member of their spinoff channel Food Babies.

🌸✌🏽 TAYLOR WON MFS 🗣🎉🎉 @Majestic_Wonder Nah because Ned from Try Guys is wearing the same shirt in the pictures and Alex from Food Babies also has the same purse.... It ain't looking good for them 🥴 Nah because Ned from Try Guys is wearing the same shirt in the pictures and Alex from Food Babies also has the same purse.... It ain't looking good for them 🥴 https://t.co/g6p0ArgNUz

Since the cheating accusations came into being, the YouTube group put out a statement announcing that they were disassociating themselves from Ned Fulmer. This meant that Fulmer will no longer be a part of the channel.

Ned and Ariel Fulmer also took to their Instagram accounts to address the cheating allegations. The former expressed regret over his actions and announced that he would be prioritizing his family from here on. Ariel also reiterated Ned’s statement by saying that their family comes first.

