Ned Fulmer: 5 things to know about the Try Guys member

News of Ned Fulmer no longer being part of the Try Guys has taken over the internet lately. From wearing crop tops and raising toddlers to counting sperm and trying out karate, the Try Guys have done it all ever since they set up their YouTube channel that shot to popularity in no time.

The four main members of the crew included Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. However, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, it was formally announced that Ned Fulmer would be departing from the crew.

Fulmer's departure was preceded by the circulation of news that he was involved in an extra-marital affair. Fans were quick to react on social media as Fulmer actively spoke about his personal life and his relationship with his wife, Ariel. Since his personal life and relationship were such an important part of Ned Fulmer's character on Try Guys, this affair left a lot of fans feeling heartbroken.

From working as a chemist to starting his podcast: Five facts about Ned Fulmer

1) Ned Fulmer was initially a chemist in Chicago

It is widely known that the Try Guys first began making videos for Buzzfeed. It wasn't until 2018 that the group became an independent unit and began making videos via their own channel. However, before moving to Los Angeles to work for Buzzfeed, Ned Fulmer was a chemist in Chicago.

The Yale graduate, who has a degree in chemistry, worked as a chemist during the day and explored the comedy scene at night.

The first Try Guys video that went viral was titled Guys Try on Ladies' Underwear For The First Time. It was only after this video's success that the channel considered the idea of the Try Guys to be legitimate and dependable.

2) He's the first core member of the team to depart from the group

Right from their days at Buzzfeed, all four of the Try Guys, Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, stuck with the group and helped it grow. Although, long-standing YouTube channels often change their main cast and crew due to the audience interest and its fleeting nature, it didn't happen with the Try Guys.

So, when Ned Fulmer departed from the group recently, he made history as the first main member of the group to leave.

3) Fulmer was involved in other shows

While Fulmer was popular as one of the Try Guys, he has had a lot of other hustles that he kept on trying out for years. He has explored parenting shows, design, and podcasts where he spoke extensively about his life. Like the Try Guys, even his other shows have gained massive popularity and viewership.

One of his most successful shows was the Try DIY show that he started with his wife, Ariel Fulmer. The show focuses on home improvement while exploring interior design, aesthetic and home designs.

The couple also started a podcast titled Baby Steps, where they spoke about their experience as parents. In the podcast, they revealed that they are "not-so-perfect" parents who are trying to understand the parenting process as they go.

4) Ned's family was an integral part of his personality on the Try Guys

Ned married Ariel in 2012 and the couple have two children, named Wesley James and Finley. Ned has spoken a lot about his family and made them an integral part of his personality on the show.

His wife Ariel, is an interior designer, which helped her become a great partner for the show Try DIY. She founded Fig + Stone Designs, a venture that provides expertise in antique decor, textiles, furniture, and art.

Since news of the affair emerged, Ariel has spoken about it and requested media and fans to consider their privacy for the safety of her two kids.

5) News of Ned's affair came out before his departure from the Try Guys

A now-deleted video of Fulmer kissing another woman, who was rumored to be his co-worker Alexandria Herring, in a club, went viral on Reddit recently. The video was leaked by a Reddit user who spotted Fulmer and Herring in a club in New York.

After the Try Guys posted the news of Fulmer's departure on their Twitter page, Fulmer too confirmed it with a post on Instagram. His post, in part, stated that he had "lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship."

Although Ned Fulmer's departure from the Try Guys has been confirmed, it wasn't clear at the time of writing this piece where he will continue with his other shows.

