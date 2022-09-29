Who are the Food Babies? Everything to know about The Try Guys' spin-off series amid their Ned Fulmer cheating scandal

As The Try Guys continue to make headlines, their spinoff series Food Babies has been gaining massive traction. Recently, the former group's member Ned Fulmer was exposed for cheating on his wife with their associate producer and Food Babies member Alexandria Herring.

Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with Food Babies host Alexandria Herring. The duo was exposed after Reddit user hamilton390 revealed that he had a long chat with Ariel about her husband’s extramarital affair. Pictures of Ned and Alexandria kissing in a New York City club were made public. Other instances of the couple together have also since come to light.

Meanwhile, fans also noted that Herring’s fiancé, Will Thayer, removed photos of Herring from his Instagram account before making his account private. YB, the senior editor of the Food Babies, also unfollowed Ned and Alexandria on Instagram.

After the revelations surfaced online, the YouTube group announced that Ned Fulmer will no longer be part of their group. Ned and his wife, Ariel, also released their own statements on Instagram, stating that they will now be focusing on their family.

Who are the Food Babies, the The Try Guys spinoff series?

The Food Babies is the second group that is part of The Try Guys universe. The spinoff series consists of co-hosts Alexandria Herring and YB. Similar to how The Try Guys is now independent from Buzzfeed, the Food Babies were created after the YouTube group became a company of their own.

The Food Babies co-hosts were well-known among fans before they got their own spinoff series. Herring and YB often appeared in the Try Guys videos where they finished the group's leftovers from food challenges. However, in 2019, the duo announced in a video, titled Keith's 400 Chicken McNugget Challenge ft. The Food Babies, that they are the Food Babies.

The most recent Food Babies video was uploaded in December 2021, titled Try Guys Extreme Fast Food Trivia (ft. The Food Babies).

It is important to note that the Food Babies do not have their own channel. However, they do appear in several Try Guys videos.

Is Alexandria Herring still working with The Try Guys?

Alexandria Herring did not issue her own statement following the cheating allegations being brought to light. Sources claim that she will continue working with the YouTube group despite Ned Fulmer's departure.

Sources also reportedly added that Herring must not have been terminated from her position as the The Try Guys company could potentially deal with a workplace discrimination lawsuit if she were to be dismissed. From a legal standpoint, Ned Fulmer would be her superior in the workplace.

Although Herring continues to work for the company, her Instagram comments have been limited. This may be due to the backlash she has been receiving online for kissing Fulmer.

It remains unclear whether Ned’s wife, Ariel, will continue to take part in the YouTube group's videos. She has appeared in several of their projects in the past and is also part of their podcast.

