“The internet was correct for bullying”: Zach Kornfeld and Dream drama explained as Try Guy disses streamer’s face reveal amid Kanye West antisemite comment

Following the unveiling of Minecraft legend Dream's face, new drama unfolded as Try Guys' Zach Kornfeld dissed the streamer's face after claiming he "supports" rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitism. Zach, who was born Jewish, tweeted a scathing diss, claiming the internet was "correct for bullying his face reveal," and that they "did not go far enough" with the bullying.

He tweeted:

"In hindsight the internet was correct for bullying his face reveal and in fact did not go far enough."

West took to Twitter to ask "Who created Cancel Culture?" and Dream replied, through a now-deleted Tweet, saying, "The Liberals," followed by a couple of 'skull' and 'thumbs down' emojis.

Apart from the rapper's original tweet, all others have been deleted. However, many fans have been quick to screenshot the tweets before they were removed.

Dream clarifies his stance, calls Ye a "moron"

Dream claimed that he was merely mocking Ye.

The streamer replied to Kornfeld's diss by setting the record straight about his opinions on the problematic rapper. He called Kanye a "moron" and that he was "ridiculing him."

Try Guys' Zach was also attacked for making fun of someone's face without being provoked. He then followed that up with justification, stating that his actions were motivated by calling out all anti-Semitism, which he thought Dream was encouraging.

He said:

"Seemed like he was siding with and encouraging an anti-semite so made a joke. If he was being sarcastic, I am thrilled to hear it and take it back."

Following which, the Minecraft streamer solidified his stance against Kanye. The issue was settled with an apology from Zach almost immediately. He tweeted, replying to Dream:

"Appreciate you, sorry for starting sh*t."

Kornfeld has been under the radar following an incited scandal by former YouTube group member Ned Fulmer, who was exposed for cheating on his wife with an employee.

Kanye West faces backlash for anti-Semitic statements

The Donda rapper is not new to controversy. He recently announced, via Twitter, that he would like to go to "Death Con 3 (DefCon) on Jewish people." In the since-deleted Tweet, Ye also stated that he cannot be called anti-Semitic as "black people are also Jews."

The comment drew sharp backlash from the Twitterverse and even received a response from the Anti-Defamation League. The organization called the statement “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period.”

Apart from this, Kanye has been accused of spreading White Supremacy hate slogans through the launch of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts during YZY SZN9 show at Paris Fashion Week. The slogan was appropriated from the "Black Lives Matter" movement and is used in response to those who are fighting racial discrimination and injustice.

Marie Oakes @TheMarieOakes Kanye West (Ye) wears a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Fashion Show in Paris, France. Kanye West (Ye) wears a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Fashion Show in Paris, France. https://t.co/EXgdcYmfXb

Naturally, many Jewish celebrities have been criticizing Kanye for his tweets, but he has also received heat and pleas from the African-American community. Diddy, Tremaine Emory, and Kareem Burke, to name a few, have been urging the rapper to stop spreading hate.

Ye's social Instagram page has been restricted, and tweets containing slander have been removed in violation of Twitter rules.

