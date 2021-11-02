What is Jazz Jennings' real name? Parents once said it's very Jewish

TLC's hit reality series I Am Jazz is finally returning with the eagerly-anticipated Season 7. Fans cannot wait to witness the family's new adventures.

As Jazz Jennings' life and transition has been documented in the public eye, many fans of the now-21-year-old high school grad and LGBTQ+ activist think they have the Jennings family all figured out.

But there's a lot that's been kept away from the spotlight, including her real name!

What is Jazz Jennings' real name?

Jazz Jennings was born male and originally called Jared. When she turned five, Jazz was sure she was inclined to be a female and started scouting for new names.

Jazz chose her name after seeing her big sister play Princess Jasmine's character. She coined Jazz from Jasmine! Although Jazz Jennings sounds perfect, Jennings is not her real surname. Her mother Jeanette revealed:

"Jennings is our pseudonym. It sort of make[s] life easier. We try to hide our real last name as much as possible. Our last name is a very Jewish, long last name. We found it easier at this point. She's known as Jazz Jennings. With the TV show, they're not going to tell anybody where we live. The TV show is not going to reference our true last name."

The Jennings have kept a few secrets from their audience. They have never revealed the location of their home; all fans know is it's located somewhere in Florida. Initially, Jeanette and Greg used pseudonyms Renee and Scott to protect their family's privacy.

About 'I Am Jazz' Season 7

On the upcoming season of I am Jazz, Jazz Jennings opens up about her mental health and binge eating issues. The transgender star is seen preparing for her freshman year at Harvard University.

Here's a sneak peak of the upcoming season:

Jazz's brother Sander will be seen going on a date with a transgender woman for the first time. The two go for an ice skating adventure. The trailer also features RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint having an emotional conversation with Sander.

The Jennings household will go through a few major changes this season. Jazz's brother Griffen will be entering his second year of law school and her sister Ari will be moving to Arkansas to pursue her PhD.

Jazz's parents, Jeanette and Greg, learn to live with all their children finally out of the nest.

I Am Jazz Season 7 premieres on November 30 at 9:00 pm ET on TLC.

