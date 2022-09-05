Why are TikTok users commenting AMOS under videos? Meaning of the internet slang explained

No generation has popularized acronyms as much as Gen Z, and now, AMOS seems to be the newest kid in the block.

When expanded, AMOS becomes "Add me on Snapchat." Netizens usually leave this acronym in the comment section of a TikTok video as an invitation to connect on the popular instant messaging app called Snapchat.

The acronym is currently enjoying widespread popularity on TikTok, and has become an accepted way for people to build connections and make friends online.

Everything you need to know about AMOS and its widespread usage

It appears that TikTokers have a short way to convey practically everything. In the past, users of the video-sharing app have developed a variety of abbreviations and slang terms to communicate. Some of them have even gone viral. AMOS is the latest acronym to join the list.

According to slang.net:

"AMOS is a quick way to tell other people to add you on Snapchat, an instant messaging social media service. Many people, especially influencers, place it in their bios on other social platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter."

The website further added that people may also use the popular slang in their online messages, like when DMing on Tinder or when texting with a new friend or connecting through different social channels.

Users include the slang in their profiles, videos, or in response to interesting comments from other users. Thus, it also acts as a way to generate a fanbase across different social media platforms.

In fact, users have found that leaving just "AMOS" (without a Snapchat username) in the comments section of popular videos gets them more page views.

People are then more likely to click through and check their bio for a Snapchat username once the acronym piques their interest. The end result is an increase in the user base of both platforms.

When you receive a text with the aforementioned acronym in your DM, it indicates that the sender wants to communicate with you on a different platform.

It is common practice among netizens to gain followers on one social media network while utilizing another. As such, AMOS is simply a tool content creators use to broaden their Snapchat social circle. The use of this trendy slang has crossed over to other social media sites as well.

On Instagram, many lifestyle bloggers and influencers are now using the acronym as a hastag to draw traffic to their page from people searching for their names on Snapchat.

Other TikTok slangs you need to know

There are lots of common Gen Z terms and acronyms that have enjoyed widespread popularity all over social media. One such term is "cheugy."

Cheugy is used to describe millennials who are trying hard to be trendy or stylish.

Shmoody @shmoodyapp Sure this might be cheugy, but if you’ve ever been depressed, a live, a love, and a laugh sound pretty good. Sure this might be cheugy, but if you’ve ever been depressed, a live, a love, and a laugh sound pretty good.

Another popular term is "bop." Bop is used to indicate that a song or album is really good.

BORN PINK MONTH 🕷️ @yslsceIine Everybody and their mamas are playing PINK VENOM, cuz that song is a bop. Everybody and their mamas are playing PINK VENOM, cuz that song is a bop. https://t.co/CNOlei3O8o

Drip usually translates to having a cool and trendy style. It is another word for swag. You can take a "drip test" to show off your outfit and cheer yourself up.

definitely not: zach @mylifeaszachh My little brother started college last month and sent me a snap that said the following:



“Check out this drip. This cold baby!”



can someone translate? I think I’m officially old. My little brother started college last month and sent me a snap that said the following:“Check out this drip. This cold baby!”can someone translate? I think I’m officially old.

Owing to its simple communication design, many users tend to pick Snapchat over other social messaging applications. Additionally, it offers full security mechanisms for texting and exchanging images and videos. Snapchat is thus preferred over other apps, and this explains the popularity of AMOS, which offers an easy way for people to connect on the app.

