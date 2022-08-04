 Sandy Hook defamation trial: Alex Jones admits school massacre was '100% real' during testimony 

On Wednesday, during a defamation trial, Infowars host Alex Jones testified that the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre was 'real.'

The seeds of the trial were sewn in 2012 when gunman Adam Lanza entered Sandy Hook Elementary armed with an assault rifle, killing 28 victims, most of who were young children studying at the school.

Alex Jones, a controversial conspiracy theorist and podcaster, claimed the mass shooting was a hoax staged by the government to clamp down on gun laws and further control the population. He accused the victims and their family members of being "crisis actors" who simply play a role.

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__ Wow. Sandy Hook parents' lawyer is revealing that Alex Jones' lawyers sent him the contents of Jones' phone BY MISTAKE.



"12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text" Jones has sent for years.



However, on Wednesday, he finally told the court that Sandy Hook was not the work of crisis actors.

He said:

"Especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real."

In response to Jones' allegations, an FBI agent and six victims' families filed a defamation lawsuit against the podcaster. The case has reportedly strained Jones' company, Infowars' finances, leaving the company bankrupt.

According to CBS, Alex Jones admitted to the massacre being real after a Tuesday testimony, in which the parents of a 6-year-old victim said they had suffered harassment at the hands of Infowars supporters who believe they are actors or government agents.

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__ Seen a lot of Law & Order, haven't seen a twist as good as "Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the entire contents of his phone and his long-hidden financials, but they waited 12 days to let him lie" in my life. Just an absolutely wild day. Seen a lot of Law & Order, haven't seen a twist as good as "Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the entire contents of his phone and his long-hidden financials, but they waited 12 days to let him lie" in my life. Just an absolutely wild day.

As per the parents' testimony, Jones' claims led to death threats and harassment from strangers. They want $150 million in return for the hardship that Jones allegedly put them through.

Neil Heslin, one of the parents of a Sandy Hook victim, said:

"What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world, as time went on, I truly realized how dangerous it was."

Another parent, Scarlett Lewis, also lambasted Jones in court.

She said:

"I am a mother first and foremost and I know you are a father. My son existed. I am not deep state ... I know you know that ... And yet you're going to leave this courthouse and say it again on your show."

Andino Reynal, serving as the attorney of Alex Jones, implied that the parents of Sandy Hook victims are wrong in directing their anger toward the podcaster.

He said:

"(someone) convinced them that Alex Jones was responsible for their grief."

In response, Jones initially tried to distance himself from the Sandy Hook controversy, claiming that he did not discuss it quite as much as the media had projected.

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman Pay attention to all of the right wingers tonight who aren’t coming to Alex Jones’ rescue on social media because they know they’ve communicated with Alex Jones via email and/or text in the past three years. Pay attention to all of the right wingers tonight who aren’t coming to Alex Jones’ rescue on social media because they know they’ve communicated with Alex Jones via email and/or text in the past three years.

He said:

"(I've been) typecast as someone that runs around talking about Sandy Hook, makes money off Sandy Hook, is obsessed by Sandy Hook."

However, Alex Jones admitted to his tendency to discuss tragedies and conspiracies on his show, in which he said the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida were also hoaxes.

JOHN ''WETTBUTT'' V. VARIETY 🦌 @johnvvariety Love the Alex Jones lawyer who leaked his whole phone sitting there motionless trying to look like “The Thinker”. This is 100% what I would do Love the Alex Jones lawyer who leaked his whole phone sitting there motionless trying to look like “The Thinker”. This is 100% what I would do https://t.co/sDpWpc1wDK

After his testimony, Jones asked the jury for leniency, saying that the settlement demanded by the parents could end his company.

