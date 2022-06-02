Who are Hells Angels? Las Vegas freeway shootout expected to be an ambush between rival biker gangs 

On Memorial Day weekend, Hells Angels riders allegedly shot at rival Vagos biker gang members on a Las Vegas motorway. The incident took place as the bikers returned from a veterans cemetery ride, according to the Henderson Police.

As per the arrest report, the president of the Las Vegas chapter of Hells Angels and two gang prospects face criminal prosecution for attempted homicide.

Las Vegas Locally 🌴 @LasVegasLocally Henderson PD has confirmed that a shooting occurred on US 95/I-11 yesterday involving members of the Hells Angels and the Vagos motorcycle gangs. Henderson PD has confirmed that a shooting occurred on US 95/I-11 yesterday involving members of the Hells Angels and the Vagos motorcycle gangs. https://t.co/YpZzTa5mom

Hells Angels spar with Vagos in Las Vegas freeway shootout

The 66-year-old leader of the accused gang in Las Vegas, John Richard "Rizzo" Devries, was arrested, with two other members, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26. According to Henderson PD, they were brought in late Sunday, several hours after the shooting of U.S 95.

According to the report, the bullet casings from the shooting were strewn across northbound U.S 95 past Wagon Wheel Drive. Following an incident near Hoover Dam, a suspected gang gunned down six members out of seven of the Vagos gang.

The victims were taken to hospitals with bruises and injuries after midday Sunday. They returned to Las Vegas on motorbikes after visiting the Hoover Dam and the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Henderson police mentioned in the statement,

"Multiple subjects with sustained gunshot wounds and six people were taken to the hospital."

He further added,

"A seventh injured person arrived at a hospital was confirmed to be involved in the shooting."

They were apprehended at 3:25 a.m. on Monday in Boulder City, Henderson, and Las Vegas after police used surveillance footage from the Coffee Cup eatery in Boulder City to validate their identities. According to authorities, the gang members were last seen at the diner around 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Following witness testimony, the accused motorcycle group approached the Vagos and began kicking them, attempting to knock them over.

As per the arrest reports,

"The one of the Hells Angels OMG riders stood up on their motorcycle and started shooting at one of the Vagos OMG riders"

Devries was detained by Boulder City police in the 1000 block of Industrial Road. Alo was apprehended in the 4100 block of Broadriver Drive in the northwest valley of Las Vegas, just southwest of Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard. Smith was caught in Henderson's 200 block of Cielito Lindo St., near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Stephanie Street.

Who are Hells Angels?

Hells Angels, also known as the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club or Hells Angels Motorcycle Corporation, is a biker club founded and created in Fontana, California, in 1948. They are self-characterized as "outlaw motorcycle gang."

The club primarily consists of white men riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Each has a "legal," or official, name, which could be a witty nickname. The status of all the members is strictly monitored.

Recruits must go through a lengthy testing and initiation process, and anyone who resigns must return all Hells Angels attire and the "Death Head" logo. Although some chapters have clubhouses, members usually congregate in nightclubs and go on runs to recreational destinations.

Currently, Henderson PD has accused and arrested the members of a popular motorcycle club for illegal shootouts at rival gang members. Devries, Smith, and Alo were held in custody on $380,000 parole pending court appearances on accusations of attempted murder, conspiracy, battery, and weapon possession.

