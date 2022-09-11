Who is Karen Bass? Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate robbed off two guns in home burglary

Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Karen Bass said that two firearms were stolen from her residence on Friday, September 9.

The Democratic congresswoman, who is the front runner in the mayoral race, reportedly came home to discover she had been burglarized and immediately called the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Jeremy B. White @JeremyBWhite Bass called the break-in: “unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced." Bass called the break-in: “unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced." https://t.co/a7OGY4x7aQ

In a statement, Karen Bass, 68, wrote that the firearms were the only items taken from her home. Besides guns, she also had cash, electronics and other valuables that were not taken during the burglary. She added that at the time of the incident, the guns were stored in a safe and secure location.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized. LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance."

The statement further added:

"At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not.”

Bass also stated that this was not an isolated incident but something that happens far too often to the residents of Los Angeles.

"It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced."

Democratic LA mayoral candidate Karen Bass was on President Biden's list for a running mate in 2020

Bass speaking on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2020 (Photo via AP/Greg Nash)

Karen Bass, a six-term congresswoman, currently represents California's 37th District in the Venice/Fairfax area of Los Angeles. According to her campaign website, Karen Bass has quite an impressive resume that spans decades.

Prior to her induction into politics, Karen Bass reportedly worked as a physician assistant and a clinical instructor at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. Bass was elected to represent California's 47th Assembly district in 2004.

She was elected to serve as the 67th speaker of the California State Assembly in 2008, where she made history by becoming the first-ever African-American woman to serve as a speaker of a state legislative body.

Karen Bass @KarenBassLA This is a city of hope. This is a city of dreams.



Tomorrow we take one step closer to making the future of Los Angeles brighter for all.



VOTE! This is a city of hope. This is a city of dreams.Tomorrow we take one step closer to making the future of Los Angeles brighter for all. VOTE! https://t.co/Gs2PtUM3oG

According to Variety, despite having a significant lead in the polls, Bass has faced a few roadblocks in her mayoral race.

Karen Bass and the USC Bribery allegations

Rick Caruso, the billionaire mall developer who is trailing behind Bass in the polls, dragged the Congresswoman into the ongoing federal corruption case at USC, where former dean Marilyn Flynn is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for scholarships at the university.

According to The LA Times, Karen Bass had received $95,000 in scholarship while she was a student at the university and Caruso is allegedly trying hard to link the two cases.

Rick J. Caruso @RickCarusoLA The fact that Karen Bass’ actions are central to a federal corruption case should be troubling to every Angeleno. The fact that Karen Bass’ actions are central to a federal corruption case should be troubling to every Angeleno. https://t.co/i0a85wCDBj

In a press conference on Thursday, September 8, Caruso said:

“We cannot afford for the next mayor to govern under a cloud of corruption.”

According to Variety, Communities United for Karen Bass for L.A. Mayor issued the following statement in defense of their candidate. Morgan Miller, chair of the committee, said:

“Caruso is attacking a nurse and a social worker in an effort to mislead voters and distract from his failed leadership.”

Meanwhile, Caruso has been embroiled in a separate USC scandal where hundreds of women have accused former USC gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse. The case was settled for over $800 million. Caruso was reportedly serving as the chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees at the time of the incident and is accused of covering up the allegations.

It should be noted that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has denied Bass' involvement in the USC bribery allegations, Variety reported.

