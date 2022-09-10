WATCH: Video shows former California Wolters Elementary School principal shoving student to the ground

On September 7, Wednesday, a former school principal in California was charged with willful cruelty to a minor after a video showed him allegedly pushing an 11-year-old student. The incident took place on June 7, but only surfaced in court recently.

In the video, which has since gone viral, 50-year-old Brian Vollhardt, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School in Fresno, California, can be seen interacting with a special-needs student. During the conversation, the student points his finger at Vollhardt, reportedly prompting the principal to push him to the ground.

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed A Black special needs child was violently assaulted by a suspected white supremacist principal Brian Vollhardt at Wolters Elementary in Fresno Ca.



The District Attorney, the Fresno school district, and Fresno PD are all on code, and they are low-key protecting the principal A Black special needs child was violently assaulted by a suspected white supremacist principal Brian Vollhardt at Wolters Elementary in Fresno Ca. The District Attorney, the Fresno school district, and Fresno PD are all on code, and they are low-key protecting the principal https://t.co/dWvz0DPBgn

CNN reported that in the arrest warrant, Vollhardt told California authorities he pushed the child in response to aggressive behavior. As of now, the case remains under investigation.

Details of the California elementary school case

Newsweek reported that California authorities have not yet determined what led to the alleged push. Despite Vollhardt's attempts to defend himself, school district superintendent Bob Nelson told reporters that the argument began after the principal joined some students for breakfast.

Dickus Slanderous @DickSlanders



Brian Vollhardt, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School in northeast Fresno. Who now works at Tranquility High School in the Golden Plains Unified School District likes to assault kids.



Welcome to Hell Brian Eric Garcia @EricG1247 A principal in Fresno knocked down a special needs student. He quit the next day and is now vice principal in another school. A principal in Fresno knocked down a special needs student. He quit the next day and is now vice principal in another school. https://t.co/Y7mmtXL8s8 We say names hereBrian Vollhardt, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School in northeast Fresno. Who now works at Tranquility High School in the Golden Plains Unified School District likes to assault kids.Welcome to Hell Brian twitter.com/ericg1247/stat… We say names here Brian Vollhardt, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School in northeast Fresno. Who now works at Tranquility High School in the Golden Plains Unified School District likes to assault kids. Welcome to Hell Brian twitter.com/ericg1247/stat…

Nelson stated, however, that no matter what the circumstances leading up to the events of the video, nothing warrants such behavior from an educator.

In an interview with the press, Nelson said:

“There’s no excuse for repugnant behavior such as this."

Nelson continued:

"Instead of de-escalating the situation, which is what we’d expect of an educator in our system, the former principal aggressively shoves the student down instead."

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama told reporters in a press release that this case was particularly concerning.

Balderrama said:

"When you have a child that is special needs, 9-years-old, and in an environ where he should be supported and protected and that does not occur that constitutes a crime."

Ann Frank, the student's guardian, also condemned Vollhardt's alleged actions. She confirmed that the 11-year-old is autistic.

She said:

"You cannot put force to these kids like that. My son is autistic. Any parents seeing this video, they know what I'm feeling right now. My son was pushed with force by this principal who was supposed to protect him."

Robin McStay, Esquirrel @robinmcstay @STJ_beerman @EricG1247 @kenneykelly01 Brian Vollhardt, Wolters Elementary School in Fresno, CA. He was already rehired at Tranquility High School. He was charged with Child Abuse and Endangerment. Fresno parents: his arraignment is on 9/26. @STJ_beerman @EricG1247 @kenneykelly01 Brian Vollhardt, Wolters Elementary School in Fresno, CA. He was already rehired at Tranquility High School. He was charged with Child Abuse and Endangerment. Fresno parents: his arraignment is on 9/26.

According to NBC, Balderrama reported the incident to the school district on June 9. However, no measures were taken for almost 4 months.

He told reporters that this is due to the fact that, in the past, an overflow of misdemeanor crimes led to their investigations being suspended. He said that in light of the recent case, he has reconsidered this policy and will work more diligently on misdemeanors.

He said:

"I will acknowledge some system failures that were uncovered during this case."

☮️ JustJen ☮️ @JenLaStella @EricG1247 I actually live in Fresno and went to Wolters Elementary. If that was my kid he shoved…there’s no place he could have hidden from me. @EricG1247 I actually live in Fresno and went to Wolters Elementary. If that was my kid he shoved…there’s no place he could have hidden from me.

Balderrama proceeded to acknowledge that the department needed to focus more on misdemeanor charges.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora