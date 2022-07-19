What happened to Darius Anderson? Texans star accused of burglary with intent to rape

With the Houston Texans' 2022 training camp approaching, running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary with intent to rape. This came following an event that took place in Houston. In response to the incident, the team released a statement regarding Anderson and his charges, stating:

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

The 24-year-old running back reportedly unlawfully entered a Houston residence and chased a woman into her bathroom. The woman called police from the bathroom as he left. He’s now not allowed to visit the victim's home or own a firearm.

Anderson played at TCU for four seasons, rushing for 2,418 yards on 430 carries and 18 touchdowns. In his sophomore season with the Horned Frogs, he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished seventh in the Big 12 in rushing yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns in the 2017 season.

In his senior season, Anderson was seventh in the Big 12 in rushing yards (823 yards) and rushing yards per attempt (5.5 yards). He was also ranked sixth in the conference in kickoff returns (14) and kickoff return yards (309 yards). He finished fifth in kickoff return yards per return (22.1 yards).

He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted in 2020 but was released by the team the same year. The running back was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, making it to the team's practice squad. He was waived by the Colts in 2021 and the Texans signed him to their practice squad in December last year.

The Texans and their tumultuous offseason

Without question, the Texans have been one of the franchises dominating the headlines this offseason. The team recently reached settlements with 30 women who made assertions or were ready to make assertions against them. These assertions relate to the team's supposed role concerning sexual misconduct claims against former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A statement was issued by team owners Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair. In the statement, they claimed that the settlements aren’t an admission of guilt but are a clear stance against any sexual assault or misconduct:

“Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.”

With Anderson now being charged with some very serious crimes, this offseason for the Texans continues to be one to forget.

