WATCH: Viral video shows LAPD officer hitting teen for filming arrest

On September 5, a video depicting an LAPD officer arresting a teen for filming an arrest went viral, provoking outrage and heated debates about whether or not civilians should be able to film the police.

In the video, an LAPD officer, identified as Victor Quezada, can be seen with his colleague arresting three teens in a Los Angeles parking lot. At one point, one of the teens is seen struggling with Quezada, who wrestles with him, allegedly trying to take his phone to prevent him from filming. Civilians began to crowd around the scene in protest.

According to activist group Film the Police LA, the teen arrested for filming the officers was Robert, a 19-year-old who was volunteering at an event in the area. Robert allegedly chose to record the officers after they began detaining another teen he was with.

One can be heard repeatedly saying:

"Don't do that!"

As Quezada gets control of the teen, another LAPD officer can be seen threatening locals with a taser. After officers line up the three teens against the car, one of them can be heard repeatedly asking why he was being arrested.

He repeatedly kept asking:

"What am I being detained for?"

Many netizens are claiming that the officer illegally detained the teen for filming, which comes under free speech laws. The teen's family allegedly had to pay a $25,000 bond in order to get him out of jail following the incident. The LAPD is yet to comment on the incident.

Internet reacted to LAPD officers arresting the teens

The arrest has raised several questions about the methods used by authorities, who have been accused of overstepping their reach due to high-profile police brutality cases and misconduct that have been seen across the country.

As the video made the rounds on the internet, many netizens commented on how important it was for civilians to film cops in order to keep them accountable for their actions. One user named from_dust commented:

"Anytime you see a cop in public interacting with someone who is not a cop, film it."

They continued:

"The police should be comfortable with bystanders observing their behavior, if not, definitely film them. Any cop telling you not to film them in a public space is a risk to the public. You have the legal right to film them in public."

Another user, Green91791, commented on the fact that as others began to film the LAPD officers, they may have resorted to threatening the crowd with tasers as they could not arrest everyone. The user commented:

"When you get mad about some one filming, then end up with 10 more people filming you and can't do anything about it. So you piont your taser at everyone (because) you are scared of cameras."

Other users, however, supported LAPD officers for arresting the teen, who they blamed for being non-compliant in their interaction with the cops.

User joiheadonly commented:

"Maybe not resist arrest? Lucky the cop was so chill, he had the right to shoot him."

Another user, OMinhoto, claimed that filming the LAPD officers was a provocative move on the part of the teen, and that the arrest was justified. They commented:

"The kid got what he was looking for."

They continued:

"Filming an arrest on the cop's face while running his mouth then (resisting) arrest making the whole situation even worst."

Some online threads have also claimed that the event that Robert was volunteering for at the time was at least partially sponsored by the LAPD.

Can you film the police in California?

According to the ACLU, filming anything within a public space is a constitutional First Amendment right in America. This includes filming police officers and government officials.

As per the Takeaway, in certain states, however, an individual can be arrested for recording videos under Wiretapping Laws, as illegally recording audio in certain contexts is a federal crime. However, in many states, this only applies to private or confidential conversations, which do not include public arrests.

