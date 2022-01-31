Who is Laurence Fox? Actor-turned-anti-vaxxer activist tests positive for COVID-19, reveals Ivermectin treatment

Laurence Fox has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after speaking out against the vaccine. He shared a picture of himself on January 26 wearing a T-shirt with a message that read:

“No vaccine needed, I have an immune system.”

Laurence Fox ✝️ @LozzaFox Rachel Clarke @doctor_oxford



We do have excellent evidence-based Covid treatments, though.



theguardian.com/culture/2022/j… I wish Laurence Fox a very speedy recovery - but it's important to stress there is no clear evidence that Ivermectin (a horse de-wormer) reduces the risks of catching Covid, or its severity.We do have excellent evidence-based Covid treatments, though.

Thank you for your well wishes. #Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug administered to millions of people each year worldwide. It also has well known anti viral qualities. Dismissing it as a horse-dewormer is insulting to the people who rely on it and also the owners of horses.

Laurence Fox then shared another picture of a positive lateral flow test on January 31 where he told his followers:

“In other news, felt shivery and crap yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!)”

However, the actor was immediately trending on social media when he unveiled his medication as Ivermectin, a drug that global authorities have warned not to be used against COVID-19.

Laurence Fox ✝️ @LozzaFox



Imagine how many lives could have been saved with the early intervention of



No money in it for big pharma though.



Day three of controversial "horse de-wormer" and I'm feeling pretty much back to normal.Imagine how many lives could have been saved with the early intervention of #Ivermectin No money in it for big pharma though.Oh, and I REALLY like my new tee shirt.

Shortly after, Laurence Fox posted a picture showing his middle finger on camera with a box of Ivermectin on his face. He wrote on Twitter:

“Not only do you only have to sign a form saying you feel well to get into Mexico, but you can also buy drugs like Ivermectin over the counter that the vaccinaholics don’t want you to get hold of here. I’m so happy to be joining the natural immunity club. Going to have a nap.”

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug for treating worms in animals and is sometimes given to humans in small doses for scabies and parasites like river blindness. But it has still not proven to be effective against COVID-19.

Laurence Fox appeared in several movies and TV series (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Born on May 26, 1978, Laurence Paul Fox is known for playing the supporting role of Detective Sergeant James Hathaway in the ITV detective drama, Lewis.

He graduated in July 2001 and appeared in the satirical black comedy mystery film Gosford Park. This was followed by film roles where he was seen in uniforms, such as Island at War, The Last Drop, Deathwatch, and more.

Laurence played the role of Prince Charles in Whatever Love Means, followed by his appearance in Becoming Jane and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Fox was then seen as Cecil Vyse in the television adaptation of A Room with a View and gained recognition for his performance in the romantic drama play Treats between 2006 and 2007.

The 43-year-old played Guy Haines in Strangers on a Train at Gielgud Theater in London in 2013. He released his debut album Holding Patterns through his label Fox Club Records in 2016 and his second album, A Grief Observed, was released in 2019.

He was then cast as Lord Palmerston in the third season of the historical television drama Victoria in 2018. Laurence was to appear as Hunter Biden in a biopic titled My Son Hunter, directed by Robert Davi in 2021.

Controversies during COVID-19 pandemic

In March 2021, Laurence was visited by police officers after being accused of breaking Covid rules surrounding election campaigning. The Jericho star posted a video of the encounter and called it a “bit of mild intimidation to start the day.”

A police officer said that Fox broke COVID-19 rules while campaigning, although they did not have any evidence of the same. The White Lines actor was accused of meeting big groups in London and running his campaign that day.

The police officer told Laurence that rules are changing regularly and advised him to remain alert about the same before going out.

He then boasted about having a group of friends for lunch at his house and said that they all hugged, ignored social distancing rules and "protected their rights."

Fox’s tweet received plenty of backlash and was described as dangerous and ridiculous by Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The Leeds, England native called the Metropolitan Police "despicable" following their clash with lockdown protesters in London. He had joined the demonstrators to campaign against the COVID-19 shutdown.

Laurence said that he would have unlocked the town and country if he was mayor, and shared footage where police officers tried to restrain a protester while one appeared to kick him. While many expressed their anger at how police responded to the protests, others were unhappy with Fox’s comments.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee