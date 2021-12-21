Scandalous Hunter Biden action figure named 'The Swamp Prince' being sold for $35 online

A controversial action figure of Hunter Biden, the second son of US president Joe Biden, is being sold for $35 on a website called Swamp Prince.

The figure has reportedly been made to mock Hunter and his infamous laptop, which allegedly contained several dark information and questionable photos of his own. The 5-inch tall figurine is only dressed in a red tie and white thong paired with dark glasses and white shoes.

According to the website, the statue has been sculpted and hand-painted with attention to detail and named “The Swamp Prince.” It has also jokingly deemed the figurine as the “most powerful DC influence deity that money can buy.”

The site also described the action figure as a mark of “the Ivy League ideal of the Philosopher King and corruption as a way of life.” The figurine is reportedly sourced from “high-quality Ukrainian oligarch resin” and inspired directly from the “authentic images” found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

How to buy the Hunter Biden action figure?

The hand-painted Hunter Biden figurine is currently available for sale at $35 on the Swamp Prince website. It reportedly weighs around five ounces and has the basic dimensions of 7 × 4 × 3.5 inches.

A brief look into Hunter Biden’s laptop controversy

Hunter Biden got embroiled in Ukrainian controversy since the discovery of his laptop (Image via Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden was associated with the board of Burisma, Ukraine's largest private gas company, between 2014 and 2019. However, his position came under scrutiny as his father Joe Biden was actively working with the Ukrainian government at the time.

Last year, The New York Times published an article that mentioned the FBI had seized a laptop that reportedly belonged to Hunter Biden and had alleged evidence of President Biden’s meeting with one of his son's associates from Ukraine.

Former US President Donald Trump’s team, including his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, later claimed that then-vice president Joe Biden “shaped the US foreign policy” in Ukraine for the benefit of his son.

The article mentioned that Joe Biden met with Burisma Holdings adviser Vadym Pozharskyi during his son’s time at the board of the company. It also alleged that reports suggested that the adviser thanked Hunter Biden for “giving an opportunity” to meet his father.

However, Joe Biden and his team sharply denied the rumors and said he was never involved in his son’s business activities in Ukraine. During his last presidential campaign, a spokesperson also mentioned that there is no official proof of a meeting between the two individuals.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer George Mesires also confirmed to The Washington Post that the meeting never happened in the first place. Meanwhile, the laptop’s repairman John Paul Mac Isaac reportedly called several other materials inside the laptop as “alarming” and “embarrassing.”

Although the credibility surrounding the claims remained questionable, the situation got Hunter Biden embroiled in a major controversy that has now become the subject of a scandalous action figurine.

Edited by Prem Deshpande