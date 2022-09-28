Who is Izzy Cook? Fiji interview controversy explained as 16-year-old climate activist receives support after being mocked on live radio

Izzy Cook, a 16-year-old climate activist from New Zealand was mocked on live radio for admitting to flying to Fiji recently; seconds later, she told the interviewer not to fly to Fiji.
Izzy was on Newstalk ZB when host Heather du Plessis-Allan burst out laughing at her remark. Du Plessis-Allan's laughter elicited negative reactions from social media users who praised the teen for standing firm as a climate activist during the interview. In the interview, the host asked Izzy:
"Am I allowed to go to Fiji? Is that necessary?"
Cook responded that, given the "current climate crisis," visiting Fiji would be "unnecessary." However, when du Plessis-Allan asked if Cook had taken a vacation recently, she replied:
"Mm, I’m not sure... maybe a few months ago to be honest."
When asked where she had gone, Izzy replied coyly that she had gone on vacation to Fiji.
Heather du Plessis-Allan laughed at Izzy's response, which irritated social media users who chastised her for her inappropriate behavior. Izzy's mother, Rose Cook, also penned an article in The Spinoff where she told du Plessis-Allan to be “ashamed” for “bullying” her daughter.
Izzy Cook is a 16-year-old climate activist
Izzy is the young leader of Wellington's School Strike for Climate. While little is known about Izzy, her interview with host Heather du Plessis-Allan sparked many serious discussions on social media.
She was mocked in a radio interview when she admitted to spending one of her vacations in Fiji right after Cook asked the host not to go because of a climate emergency. In a radio interview, Izzy Cook was asked if she was "embarrassed" that she was "forced" to accompany her parents in Fiji. To which the young climate activist replied:
"Of course I’m not embarrassed."
The host, du Plessis-Allan, concluded the interview by saying Cook was "such a champion" with a "brilliant future ahead," but she seemed to mock her by asking if Izzy Cook was planning "another strike soon." When Cook stated that she would look into it later, the host laughingly noted:
"Good, we’ll talk to you again... We might get you back on the show."
What did Izzy Cook's mother say about the situation?
Rose Cook, Izzy Cook's mother, wrote an article for The Spinoff titled "Heather du Plessis-Allan should be ashamed of how she bullied my daughter." She said she "listened in horror" as Izzy Cook spoke with the host, "who appeared to be bullying her, laughing at her, and talking over her."
Rose Cook mentioned that this is a "common tactic" used by some professionals to "deflect from the climate crisis, instead of focusing on the actions that we need to take in a rational, reflective manner," using examples from Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
Towards the end of the article, Rose Cook noted:
"Our young people are genuinely terrified about the world they are inheriting. That is what matters."
Social media users react to the controversy while supporting Izzy Cook
Some social media users came in support of the young activist and slammed Heather du Plessis-Allan for laughing at her on the live radio broadcast.
Heather du Plessis-Allan has not responded to Izzy's mother Rose Cook's article at the time of writing this piece.