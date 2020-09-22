Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer finds himself in the same controversy from a few months ago, as local environmental activists in Switzerland have started a campaign to get his attention. They are using the hashtag #RogerWakeUp on Twitter, asking the former World No. 1 to explain his association with Credit Suisse - a bank that they feel is causing climate damage.

#RiseUpForChange was trending on Twitter in Switzerland on Tuesday as the activists demanded answers from Credit Suisse and the bank's brand ambassador Roger Federer for their environment-endangering activities.

En janvier @rogerfederer disait être concerné par le grave enjeu du climat et voulait en parler avec le @CreditSuisse.



Depuis la banque continue de soutenir le fracking ou la déforestation amazonienne… aidons Roger à aller au bout de ses idées!

#RogerWakeUp #RiseUpForChange pic.twitter.com/2nvakT7XhY — Alliance Climatique Suisse (@alliance_climat) September 22, 2020

European organization 350.org, which is building a grassroots level climate movement across the continent, shared a photo from the rally and tweeted:

"Hey @rogerfederer, why are you supporting a bank that is fuelling #ClimateBreakdown? #RogerWakeUp & cut all ties with @creditsuisse."

Not the first time Roger Federer is facing heat from environmentalists because of Credit Suisse

A similar controversy had erupted earlier this year when Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg had raised concerns over climate change policies by governments and big corporations around the world. The world-famous activist had pointed out that Credit Suisse regularly issues loans to fossil fuel companies, which contradicts the principles of environmental conservation.

Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid sportsperson and Credit Suisse is one of the many companies having Roger as its brand ambassador

In response, Roger Federer had issued the following statement from Melbourne, where he was playing the 2020 Australian Open in January:

"I take the impacts and threat of climate change very seriously, particularly as my family and I arrive in Australia amidst devastation from the bushfires. I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviors and act on innovative solutions."

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had expressed appreciation for the activists' reminder about his responsibilities, and assured them that he would talk with his sponsors on the issue. However, the current developments in Switzerland suggest that there hasn't been any headway in that direction.

Roger Federer is at the center of an environmental controversy again

It will be interesting to see how Roger Federer, who appeared in a new Credit Suisse commercial a few weeks ago, reacts to the #RogerWakeUp campaign that has begun in his home nation again.

Recently, Pakistani tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi had revealed how Federer wanted to stay in Switzerland for his entire life after retirement. Given Federer's love for his country and countrymen, the Swiss environmentalists would be optimistic of getting some answers to their questions.