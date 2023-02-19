Krafton unveils exciting details regarding PUBG New State Mobile’s new map Lagna

On February 18, Krafton disclosed that the upcoming third Battle Royale map of PUBG New State will be called Lagna. However, players will have to wait a few days to experience it since the publisher is yet to announce its release date.

Lagna is quite different from the existing three, i.e., Troi, Erangel, and Akinta in terms of size, geographically, and more. Players will need to come up with devise unique strategies to counter their opponents and win a Chicken Dinner on this map.

What Krafton has to say about upcoming PUBG New State Map Lagna

Kyung Hoom Baek, the chief art director at Krafton, said:

"The map is a desert background with a very unique story. It once has generated by the topographical changes after one of the giant Sun Shields, installed to block the intense solar wind, fell off to the ground. The map has been designed to continuously confront dynamic and drastic battles under various unpredictable circumstances."

Lagna is a 4x4 KM map, which means it is bigger than Akinta (3x3), while smaller than Troi (8x8) and Erangel (8x8). It has a desert background that users have never experienced in PUBG New State before.

Furturmore, he mentioned:

"In fact, the developers have struggled considering what type of map should be launched after Akinta. The conclusion was that we need to build a map capable of displaying the definitively unique features of NEW STATE MOBILE. As result, we created the challenging desert map never existed in New State."

One of the unique features is that the hot drop spots have been designed on the outer side of the map, which makes it different from Erangel, Troi, and Akinta. The developers have intendedly structured this so players can start their battle combat from the outside and gradually move towards the central area, as the blue area shrinks.

Kyung Hoom Baek stated that Lagna would create more challenging battles for players due to its topographical design. He also suggested two tips to grab a Chicken Dinner, which are:

Utilize the terrain in your favor

Take the lead by passing through the terrain. It will incorporate two fresh vehicles, both of which will differ from the existing one.

On February 2, Krafton announced an event titled "Guess the new map name of PUBG New State" and had some rewards (if 30% of users predicted the right one). However, more than 44% predicted Calido, while only 26.78% were right, but the company decided to reward all survivors.

Players can redeem the given items when using the below mentioned coupon code, which is valid until February 26, 23:59 UTC.

Coupon Code: 02NSM20LAGNA23

Rewards: Chicken Medal Box (S) X 1, Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 X1

Players are excitedly looking forward to the upcoming Lagna map, which is expected to provide them with challenging and exciting gameplay. Additionally, PUBG New State's esports tournaments are anticipated to be a thrilling spectacle, providing viewers with an enjoyable experience.

