How to play Akinta: Bounty Royale in New State Mobile

Last week, on 9 August, Krafton unveiled New State Mobile's first-ever beta program for New State Labs (beta servers). The new project has been titled Akinta: Bounty Royale, and it is a map. The developers are expected to release its final version in the game soon for everyone to enjoy.

However, users can get a chance to try out the new map before it hits the live servers by using the redeemable ticket for the Bounty Royale. New State Mobile's YouTube channel revealed a redemption code for the New State Lab ticket, which is only available for a limited number of players.

Thus, fans can use the redeem code and receive the ticket via in-game mail to enjoy Akinta: Bounty Royale. Readers can learn more about the redemption code and activation process in the following section.

Entry Ticket allows access to the New State Mobile Bounty Royale map, Akinta

Initially, the publishers unveiled the map, and now, they have revealed a specific redemption code for the Entry Ticket for the in-game beta program. Here's the New State Labs Entry Ticket code for the Bounty Royale map, Akinta: NSMLABSGLOBAL77

Coupon Code for Akinta: Bounty Royale (Image via Krafton)

A step-by-step guide to redeeming the ticket and accessing the Akinta map can be found below:

Step 1: Players should copy the redeem code mentioned above on their clipboard and open New State Mobile.

Step 2: After opening the game, users should access the Settings and stay on the Basic tab.

Step 3: On the Basic tab, users can find the Account ID, which they can copy to the clipboard.

Step 4: Players should then browse the redemption website for Krafton's New State Mobile, or they can use the link given here: https://newstate.pubg.com/en/redemption

Users can redeem the code after filling in the Account ID (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: After players have opened the website, they should paste the Account ID and Coupon Code using the clipboard feature on their device's keyboard.

Step 6: After tapping the Redeem button, the ticket will automatically be sent to the player's account via in-game mail.

One should note that a ticket can be redeemed only once, so players may not use the code for redemption multiple times via the same account.

Akinta: Bounty Royale (Image via Krafton)

Step 7: Users can open New State Mobile again and collect the ticket from the mail.

Step 8: They can tap on "NEW STATE LABS," seen at the top of the main screen lobby, and click on the Join button to access Akinta: Bounty Royale.

Downloading the new map (Image via Krafton)

Players who haven't downloaded the new map can do the same in Settings>Download>Map>Akinta. The Bounty Royale map has a file size of 117.3 MB, which one can readily download even on a cellular network.

Players should also remember that the code is available for a limited pool of gamers and can expire anytime soon. Therefore, they shouldn't wait to enter the beta program to experience Akinta: Bounty Royale in advance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh