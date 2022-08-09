How to get free NC in New State Mobile

New State Mobile, formerly known as PUBG New State, is a free-to-play tactical shooter well-known for its realistic quality. However, like most prominent free games, PUBG Studios and Krafton's BR title also offers in-app purchases, including gacha mechanics. One can acquire the in-game currency NC for the store.

However, NC has exchange rates, and players usually must spend real money or gift cards to execute successful transactions. As such, many f2p users cannot afford NC in the game. Therefore, they sometimes indulge in using mods for New State Mobile to claim free in-game currency.

Using a modified game client or tool is unfair, but some legitimate ways allow players to get NC for free. Readers should not skip the following section if they want to learn more about getting free NC (NewState Credit).

New State Mobile: The best ways to obtain NC (NewState Credit) for free

Prices of NC (Image via Krafton)

Before learning about the best ways to acquire free NewState Credit, users should take a look at the following exchange rates of NC as per INR (₹):

300 NC for ₹89

1,500 NC + 80(Bonus) NC for ₹ 449

3,600 NC + 250(Bonus) NC for ₹ 1,099

9,300 NC + 930(Bonus) NC for ₹ 2,749

15,000 NC + 1,800(Bonus) NC for ₹ 4,499

30,000 NC + 5,000(Bonus) NC for ₹ 8,999

30,000 NC + 15,000(Bonus) NC for ₹ 8,999 (via the NC Bonus Package available once a month)

Apart from these primary NC bundles, users can also get the packages given below:

New Survival Package: 3,000 NC + 30 Chicken Medals for ₹899

3,000 NC + 30 Chicken Medals for ₹899 Mini Crate Ticket Package (Dragon Knight Crate): 9,300 NC + 10 Tickets for ₹2749 (available till 2 September 2022)

9,300 NC + 10 Tickets for ₹2749 (available till 2 September 2022) Crate Ticket Package (Dragon Knight Crate): 30,000 NC + 40 Tickets for ₹8900 (available till 2 September 2022)

30,000 NC + 40 Tickets for ₹8900 (available till 2 September 2022) Mini Crate Ticket Package (Dino Rangers Crate): 9,300 NC + 10

9,300 NC + 10 Tickets for ₹2749 (available till 25 August 2022)

Crate Ticket Package (Dino Rangers Crate): 30,000 NC + 40 Tickets for ₹8900 (available till 25 August 2022)

Players can obtain free NewSate Credit by employing the following methods.

GPT (get-paid-to) applications and websites

Several applications (or websites) like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, SwagBucks, Google Opinion Rewards, etc., allow players to obtain free prizes. These free rewards are often gift cards and virtual money for a specific platform such as Play Store, iTunes store, Amazon, PayPal, and more.

One can scan a valid gift card to buy NC (Image via Krafton)

Therefore, players can open New State Mobile and buy NC by scanning gift cards or employing a Google Play balance. However, to earn enough to purchase NC, one must complete specific tasks (answering a quiz or taking a survey) featured in a GPT application or website.

Using promo codes

Promo/Redeem code is an option to obtain NC in New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Krafton also offers free NC via promo codes that it releases from time to time. Thus, users need to keep an eye on promo code announcements by Krafton on their server so that they can copy the code and use it while purchasing NewState Credit.

Giveaways

Another way to earn free NC in New State Mobile is by participating in giveaways organized by streamers. Although such contests are solely based on luck, it is worth a try if fans are looking for free prizes in New State Mobile.

NOTE: Players should avoid any NC generator websites or applications and go for legitimate methods.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul