40 best PUBG New State names with symbols and unique style

After months of development and Alpha test phases, PUBG New State was finally released for gamers. The latest title from Krafton Inc. offers a unique battle royale experience by taking gamers to 2051.

After downloading the game, players will be required to set up their profiles. However, there is no option to link PUBG Mobile data, and a new database has to be created.

Unique names in BR titles are pretty common nowadays. IGNs decorated with unique styles and symbols stand out from the rest and add to the coolness quotient. Therefore, gamers are curious to know some of the best PUBG New State names with stylized fonts and symbols.

40 great monikers to use in PUBG New State

The basic keyboard on a device does not support the unique fonts and styles. Therefore, users always wonder how to access and use them in games.

There are quite a few websites that generate unique name styles for players. These sites are quite popular, and by putting the sample name, they can create hundreds of possible name styles.

The list of 40 unique PUBG New State names is given below:

1) ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂

2) 乃ᴙᴀⲍⲍɛᴙʂ๛

3) ༺FatalFury༻

4) ℋℰᗩᗪŞ ℋØØƬ༒ᶠᶥʳᵉ꧂

5) 『ツ』☆Ƭo×Ꭵℂ

6) ꧁༒☬₣ℜøźєη•₣ℓα₥єֆ☬༒꧂

7) ◤Sc͢͢͢คrℓeτ◢

8) 𒈞𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕪𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕣𝕚𝕠𝕣𒈞

9) ❖⑉Ⲥⲓⲣⲏᴇᴦ⇝☠︎

10) 𝖊𝖚𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆

11) ␠✶Ƥяσƒεรรσя༗

12) Ŋ¤¤bʆɛɑɗɛʀ

13) ཌwͥιͣɴͫnerད

14) 𒆜𝕏𝕖𝕣𝕠𝟚𝟙𒆜

15) Death▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一

16) ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢₦Ї₦ℑ₳ ༒

17) ツмαχαιя࿐

18) 乡GT乡 δΣΔδLΟζK

19) 『Tʜóʀ』

20) ⋉𝓥amק͢͢͢i𝖗e⋊

21) کƙɏɖเṽ℮Ʀ

22) 𒅒𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓶

23) Hu͢͢͢Ň𝕥🅴ℝ

24) Ǥąภgรteℝ

25) 乃丹刀D𝔯ac𝕦la

26) ƤℜɆĐ₳₮Øℜ

27) ༺๖ۣۜ山ⱥή͢͢͢тed༻

28) ɓʆαɕƘԹίηƘ

29) Kㄚ 么 乙 ツ

30) ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx

31) ᴳᵒᵈ乡ᏒᏢ♕ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一

32) ⫷Ironᴍan⫸

33) ⦃Pบ多gGirℓ⦄

34) ꧁☆VIOLA☆꧂

35) ƏVĪŁĢIRL

36) ᴀʟɢ. Roni. 亗

37) ─╤╦︻(◣_◢)︻╦╤─

38) 亗 S T A R K 亗

39) ࿙༻ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬ༺࿚

40) ♛ROYAL々

Gamers who are yet to try out PUBG New State can undoubtedly use some of the above names as their nicknames. They always have the option to use other renditions through name-generating websites such as Nickfinder.

Users who have already entered their nicknames in PUBG New State have no reason to worry. The game allows them to change their in-game names very easily, and they always have the option to change, modify, and personalize their nicknames.

