BGMI 2.5 update: Why there will be no update for the game?

PUBG Mobile 2.5 version is getting released for the global audience on March 16, but BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) will again not receive any patch updates. This is due to the ban Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) has imposed on the game since July 2023.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received a patch update for over seven months. The last significant update was released in mid-July 2022. As Krafton has not pushed any update for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game's global variant, PUBG Mobile, has consistently received new versions every two months.

BGMI might not receive the 2.5 update as the game is still banned in India

Krafton did not make any announcements regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's 2.5 version and is unlikely to do so because the game doesn't have authentication from Google Play or App Store. Thus, as players have observed with previous PUBG Mobile versions -- 2.2, 2.3, and 2.4 -- the forthcoming 2.5 will also not be released for the game.

An unban seems unlikely at this point, with no indication from the official parties. Interestingly, multiple streamers, including Tanmay "sc0ut" Singh, Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant, Piyush "Spero" Bathla, and more, have talked about positive signs indicating Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

Will BGMI get unbanned in India?

Various BGMI unban rumors have made their way online during the past few months (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned, multiple stakeholders and streamers renowned among the Indian audience have given their opinions on BGMI's potential ban reversal. Furthermore, the rumors hinted at a probable unban date in April 2023.

However, in the past few months, rumors on the internet haven't proved right even once. Thus, fans of the Indian PUBG Mobile variant should wait for Krafton's response and not believe rumors.

Despite Battlegrounds Mobile India being blocked, Krafton has shown interest in resuming BGMI's services in the Indian market. Still, players should take all the information about unban dates with a grain of salt unless developers/publishers make it official.

Avoid downloading 2.5 APK files from unauthorized sources

APK download links for the 2.5 version are already available on multiple websites (Image via Google)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is not getting its 2.5 version, but like previous updates, its APK download links will start appearing on the internet in the upcoming days. It would be best if players avoid using any such links from unofficial and dubious sources.

Usually, using unauthorized sources to download any APK file might open the door to installing malware or bloatware on a device. Krafton also has strict guidelines against downloading the game from any dubious website.

