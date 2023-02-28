"It is sure that BGMI is coming back": What did Spero say about game's unban?

It has been almost seven months since BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was removed from the Play Store and the App Store. During its absence, there haven't been any signs of its return. At the same time, fans have continuously poked their favorite creators and influencers about BGMI's unban date.

Recently, renowned Indian esports caster Piyush "Spero" Bathla faced questions regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. Sharing positive thoughts, Spero claimed that the game would surely come back. However, the caster maintained that he had no information regarding the unban date.

Here's what Piyush "Spero" said during one of his recent livestreams on YouTube:

"Bro, the thing is, from whatever I have heard and understood. First, it is sure that BGMI is coming back. But let me tell everyone that no one knows the dates. I have heard about this one leak, that '11 April' one. We can only confirm its genuinity of 11 April, whether it is true."

Spero added that he and other influencers also do not believe in any leaks and remain patient amidst all the positive developments around Battlegrounds Mobile India. He continued:

"We don't believe anyone's leaks these days. I do not believe someone's word. I am just listening to myself and waiting. And all I can say with certainty is that BGMI is returning because I cannot find negativity. All I am observing is the positive news around BGMI."

In October last year, Bathla also pointed out that BGMI was not exactly banned and was "merely blocked" per MeitY's decision. Hence, there is a probability that the Indian PUBG Mobile variant could make a return.

Has Krafton announced any unban date for BGMI?

Over the past few days, some social media pages and YouTubers have ruminated on Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban. The rumors surfaced when Battlegrounds Mobile India's in-app purchases, i.e., UC (Unknown Cash/Credits) section, started displaying the prices of the game's currency in the Indian Rupee.

The rumors and unconfirmed leaks that were picked a few days back hinted at Battlegrounds Mobile India's potential return in the first half of April. However, it should be noted that Krafton, the studio behind the Indian PUBG Mobile variant, has not announced any unban date. Thus, fans must take every leak with a grain of salt.

Although Krafton is yet to make any announcements, the South Korean firm has taken a few opportunities to showcase its interest in bringing the game back as soon as possible. For instance, in November 2022, when Krafton released a report of its Q3 earnings, it explicitly mentioned:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Such a response was expected, as the company has already suffered significant losses due to Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal from the Play Store and the App Store. Immediately after the removal, Krafton's stock witnessed a slump in July 2022.

Apart from the response in October 2022, at a recent Q&A session of the company's FY2022 earnings call, the CEO, Chang Han Kim, again mentioned Battlegrounds Mobile India. He maintained that the company "put in a lot of effort to bring about the unbanning of the sanctions." Players can certainly derive hope and solace from this statement.

