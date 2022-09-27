MeitY provides official reason for BGMI ban in response to RTI

A Twitter user named GodYamrajOP had filed an RTI earlier this month seeking information from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) about Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) ban.

The applicant had sought answers to two queries, the actual reason for pulling the game off the market and whether Krafton officials had a meeting with the government.

The response is finally available and has uncovered new details about BGMI's removal from India. In addition to verifying the government's meeting with Krafton officials, it has also shed light on the actual cause for the game's removal from the store.

MeitY confirms BGMI was blocked under Section 69A of IT Act, confidential meeting took place among concerned parties

Since its introduction last year, BGMI has been grabbing headlines. Unfortunately for the game's devoted fan base, the battle royale title was pulled from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The reports suggested that the game was banned under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000; a reply to an RTI has now confirmed the cause.

The petitioner inquired with MeitY about the removal of BGMI from the virtual stores. The exact question was:

"What are the reasons to take down Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game from Play Store and App Store?"

The reply stated that MeitY had the authority to carry out the process of blocking the game:

"MeitY is empowered to issue directions for blocking access of information by the public under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. A due process being followed is defined in the Information Technology (Procedure and safeguards for blocking for access of information by public) Rules, 2009."

It further went on to state that the order to do so had come from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA):

"Based on the requests received through designated nodal officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked the game application Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and safeguards for blocking for access of information by public) Rules, 2009."

Essentially Section 69A of IT Act, 2000 empowers the Government of India to issue directions to block information from public access through any computer.

The applications are blocked when the government or its specifically authorized officers are convinced that it is necessary to do so under the following conditions: in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order, or to prevent incitement to commission any cognizable offence relating to the above.

The answer to the second query also confirmed that there a meeting was held with Krafton's representatives.

However, details about the meeting's outcome are not available as Rule 16 of Information Technology Rules 2019 requires strict confidentiality around such matters. Subsequently, such information is exempt from RTI.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders have been positive of BGMI's comeback since its removal. Through multiple Instagram stories, Shiva Nandy, the CEO of Skyesports, has expressed his views that the mobile title will surely come back.

Kuldeep Lather, CEO of Villager esports, also agreed about the game's return to India. However, he added that the exact date and form are unknown.

For the time being, questions regarding the game's comeback remain unanswered.

