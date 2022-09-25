"The game will come for sure": Skyesports' CEO Shiva Nandy expresses his views on BGMI's comeback

BGMI's suspension has been one of the biggest topics of discussion in the Indian community over the last few weeks, drawing opinions from all corners of the gaming community. In a recent Instagram story, the founder and CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, shared his thoughts on the issue and reassured the game's fans.

The CEO stated he had received many messages on this subject and would soon post everything players requested once they materialized. Shiva further continued by reiterating his belief that the title would surely return.

A screenshot of his Instagram story (Image via @shivamarvelnandy / Instagram)

Shiva Nandy has been very vocal about his views around BGMI's return. He has posted multiple stories since the ban. This recent Instagram story read:

"Since a lot of them are texting me often, I cannot reply to everyone individually. I will post soon about everything you are asking when it's materialized. But don't panic. Scout might be right. The game might not come before December, but it will come for sure."

The story also hinted at the potential collaboration of the game to make a comeback in the country.

To provide some background, Tanmay "Scout" Singh recently spoke about the game's prospective revival in one of his recent YouTube live streams. He expressed his views that BGMI's comeback before December seems dicey. However, the professional player encouraged users to be optimistic about its return.

Shiva Nandy assures fans about the title's comeback (Image via @shivamarvelnandy / Instagram)

Shiva Nandy provided similar assurances to fans in his earlier Instagram story (uploaded a few weeks earlier). He stated that Krafton is making attempts to bring back the title and that no other publisher would care as much for the community.

Additionally, Shiva stated that 100% game would return and urged people to have faith in the process besides adding that this was not a ban but just an interim order.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI is definitely coming back.

In a manner quite similar to this, Kuldeep Lather, the CEO of Villager esports, stated in his recent tweet that BGMI would undoubtedly be making a comeback. However, neither the precise date nor its form is known. Several other influencers, including Dr. Rushindra Sinha and Ocean Sharma, have also been positive in this regard.

The sudden ban has significantly affected the thriving ecosystem. If BGMI returns to the nation, it will be a huge relief for professional players, content creators, and other stakeholders who have invested in the game.

However, after the initial statement after BGMI's delisting, Krafton did not offer any updates to the community. While the servers are still operational, many players have already switched to other alternatives. At the same time, others await news on the return of their beloved battle royale title.

