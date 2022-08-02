“It was in process for 5 months”: Skyesports CEO says BGMI block was in plan for a while, but the game will surely make a comeback

A recent Instagram story uploaded by the founder and CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, revealed some new details regarding BGMI's suspension in the country. According to the executive, the removal was not an immediate action but was in process for more than five months, and Krafton even received a notice a week back.

The month of July was filled with ups and downs for the BGMI fans. It started on a positive note with the game celebrating its first anniversary; however, things were not great at the end of the month. BGMI was removed from the store, and then the news of its ban broke out.

Shiva Nandy's Instagram story reveals new details about BGMI's suspension

Shiva Nandy's Instagram story revealed new details on BGMI's ban (Image via Instagram/shivamarvelnandy)

Shiva Nandy posted a story on his Instagram handle and explained to his followers that the removal was not immediate and was in the process for months. His story read:

"It was not an immediate action. It was in the process for almost five months. In fact, one week before removing the game from the Play Store, an interim notice was sent to Krafton HQ by the government. Two days before the game was removed from the store, we got a hint, and that is why stopped most of the advance amount to be paid for the Skyesports League, LAN Delhi."

Urging fans to be hopeful for the game’s return, Shiva Nandy said:

"According to sources, Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback. In that case, BGMI will be back 100%. Hopefully, if everything goes well, there will be independence soon!"

Finally, he stated that:

"Again, it is not a ban. Interim order."

This Instagram story by the CEO of Skyesports has provided a ray of hope for the BGMI players.

Krafton's statement on the removal is the only other positive development for the fans. The developers informed the players that they are committed to the Indian market and positive about the opportunities in the country. They further added that the security and privacy of data is of utmost priority, while at the same time, they have complied with all the laws.

If the game manages to make a comeback, it will surely be a great relief for gamers and content creators who have their livelihood dependent on Krafton's battle royale title. On the other hand, it would be a huge blow to the entire ecosystem and organizations invested in the game if the game got permanently banned.

For the time being, players can sit tight and wait for further news from the developers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far