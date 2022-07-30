“Krafton should be answerable”: Ghatak calls out Krafton for lack of clarity on BGMI removal

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans have seen some major developments in the past few days as their favorite game was banned after getting removed from the Play Store and the App Store on 28 July. The events have affected casual gamers and esports personalities in India, as many have expressed their opinions regarding the government's move.

Krafton's initial response to the removal was quite formal and lacked clarity, which irked many users. GodLike Esports' current manager Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, has been vocal in expressing his views on the recent events and has also criticized Krafton for the lack of clarity.

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare criticizes BGMI publishers for lack of clarity after ban

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official There is still no official announcement or statement from the government as to why BGMI has been removed from the play store and App Store I think something fishy is going on over here and krafton should be answerable not the government. There is still no official announcement or statement from the government as to why BGMI has been removed from the play store and App Store I think something fishy is going on over here and krafton should be answerable not the government.

On 30 July 2022 at 12:58 pm (IST), Abhijeet tweeted from his official Twitter handle, @GHATAK_official, addressing the absence of any announcement or statement from the side of the Government of India. In his tweet, Ghatak seemed to seek the exact reason for the removal of BGMI from the application stores.

Andhare also mentioned the possibility of something suspicious going on. Still, instead of going after the Indian government, he blamed Krafton for the lack of clarity behind the events that happened on 28 July 2022 (removal of the game from application stores). Here's what Ghatak said in his tweet:

"There is still no official announcement or statement from the government as to why BGMI has been removed from the play store and App Store I think something fishy is going on over here and krafton should be answerable not the government."

Krafton responds

Gametube @GametubeI After Official statements from Krafton, it’s now clear that BGMI banned in India due to the security and privacy concerns of user data. After Official statements from Krafton, it’s now clear that BGMI banned in India due to the security and privacy concerns of user data. https://t.co/XDqzpsskj6

However, after enduring criticism from fans and esports players of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton finally offered their clarification on the matter. In their second response to the occurrences of the past few days, BGMI publishers addressed the users regarding the controversy surrounding the game.

They wrote about being committed to the Indian market and providing opportunities in the nation. They reiterated the fact that the handling of user data and its privacy and security have been a priority.

Furthermore, the statement also mentioned that Krafton follows the laws and regulations in India, including the ones related to data protection. The people behind the game will continue communicating with the concerned authorities to resolve issues.

Soon after the statement's release, Ghatak tweeted again and commended Krafton for their official statement concerning recent events.

