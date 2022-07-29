BGMI India ban news: Krafton's official statement on Android & iOS ban revealed

A year after its launch, BGMI ended up with the same fate as its predecessor, i.e., PUBG Mobile. Despite receiving the go-ahead for an India-specific audience, Battlegrounds Mobile India was handed a ban by the Indian government on 28 July, who cited security reasons for the same.

The ban was confirmed by Google's statement on why they removed the game from the Play Store. The response from the tech giant hinted at an official government order behind the takedown of Battlegrounds Mobile India from both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Amid all the new developments regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's future, the game's South Korean publisher, Krafton, has put out an official statement on the matter.

BGMI: What does South Korean publisher have to say about ban

After its removal from both the Play Store and the App Store, everyone was worried about Battlegrounds Mobile India's future in the country. The official statement from Krafton also has a similar tone of uncertainty regarding the matter.

Here's what the statement of the publisher said:

"We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play and App stores and will let you know once we get specific information."

Contrary to that, Google's response was more particular about the ban as they mentioned the "order" which led to the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here's the official statement:

"On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

The air around the ban has been cleared as the reason has become public. The Indian government has banned Battlegrounds Mobile India under Section 69A of the IT law. The reason behind the ban is related to security, which also coincides with that of the Free Fire ban.

What happened with Battlegrounds Mobile India?

For readers unaware of the developments, Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from the Google Play Store around 7:30 PM (IST) on 28 July. Amid the speculations of a publishing error or a ban, the popular BR game was also taken down from the App Store.

The response from Google and Krafton surfaced on the internet the same day. On 29 July, the reason behind the ban by the Indian government became clearer. However, despite the suspension on BGMI, users can still play it without hassle.

