"BGMI is definitely coming back": Villager Esports CEO on the game's comeback

Kuldeep Lather (CEO of Villager Esports) recently posted a tweet mentioning that the currently suspended BR game BGMI will make a comeback in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was delisted from the virtual storefronts of Google and Apple on 28 July, leaving the entire Indian gaming community disheartened. Since then, several statements have surfaced about the game's status in the country. However, the game is yet to be relaunched. Hence, Kuldeep's tweet has created a huge buzz among fans and players.

Villager Esports CEO Kuldeep Lather's recent tweet hints at the possibility of BGMI's return

In a recent tweet, Kuldeep assured fans that Battlegrounds Mobile India would certainly make a comeback in the Indian market. However, much to the disappointment of fans across the country, he stressed that he had no idea as to "when" and in "what form" the title would make its return.

In another tweet (posted a few days ago), Kuldeep mentioned that it would be easier for Krafton India to re-launch BGMI if they developed and introduced an entirely new app with no data transferred from the existing title. He continued by stating that the new app could collect all the user data in India without fear of a security breach.

He also highlighted that developing a new app would result in users losing their old in-game IDs and beginning from scratch. According to Kuldeep, only an overhaul like this will help the title make a quick return.

Players across the country are hoping that Kuldeep's words ring true so that they get to experience their favorite BR game as soon as possible.

What is Battlegrounds Mobile India's current status?

As of now, the BR title remains suspended from virtual stores in the country. However, the in-game servers are still working, and gamers continue to play BGMI regularly. Many popular YouTubers like NinjaJOD, Dynamo, and Kani Gaming have been livestreaming the title daily.

However, much to the disappointment of users, the latest 2.2 update was not introduced by the developers. To make matters worse, the RP tab was also locked on 20 September, hinting that the forthcoming M15 and M16 RPs may no longer be added to the game. Gamers may have no other option but to play the existing modes for the next two months.

It remains to be seen when the game will be available in virtual stores again.

