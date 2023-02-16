Social media rumors hint at possible BGMI unban after UC prices displayed in Indian rupee

In-app purchases were one of the first things that stopped working in BGMI after MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) blocked the game in India. However, the title recently started displaying the prices of UC (Unknown Cash/Credits) in the Indian rupee (INR).

As some YouTubers and social media accounts reported this development, people began speculating about Battlegrounds Mobile India's potential unban date. However, as of this writing, Krafton has not confirmed that the title is returning. Thus, the rumors of BGMI's unban seem unreliable at this moment.

Note: Readers must avoid installing Battlegrounds Mobile India APK files from dubious and unauthorized sources, as it might jeopardize their data security and get them banned from the game.

Social media rumors around UC prices displayed in Indian rupee hint at Krafton working on BGMI unban

UC prices being displayed in the Indian rupee (Image via Krafton)

Although Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received any new content, the report showing UC in Indian rupee is connected to the title's return, according to some sources, especially one social media news page 4U ESPORTS on Instagram. While this might seem like a far-fetched theory, it can't be ruled out as a legitimate possibility.

Moreover, Battlegrounds Mobile India has received maintenance breaks multiple times in the past few months. Hence, one can hope for the best and expect Krafton to reveal some good news soon. For those unaware, the South Korean game company has been working on getting the game back in the Indian market.

Stressing the company's efforts, here's what Krafton CEO Chang Han Kim recently said during the Q&A session of Krafton's FY2022 earnings call:

"BGMI India, we have put in a lot of effort to bring about the unbanning of the sanctions, and once the ban is removed, we believe there will be offer additional and significant growth opportunities."

However, Krafton will have to resolve data security and privacy issues associated with Battlegrounds Mobile India to get the game unbanned. Otherwise, it, too, might end up like its global version PUBG Mobile, which got made unavailable in September 2020 and no longer appears on the India-specific Play Store and App Store to date.

UC prices being displayed in Indian Rupee did not bring any changes to the game

UC purchase is still suspended in the game (Image via Krafton)

Interestingly, after BGMI was blocked, the UC prices were only listed in USD, while the purchase of this currency was prohibited. While the costs can be seen in the Indian currency now, nothing else has changed, as players are still unable to buy anything. This might be because of the title's absence on Google Play and Apple App Stores amid the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Therefore, even if players try to purchase any UC, they will witness a prompt that says, "Purchase failed."

