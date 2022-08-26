Why BGMI players are unable to purchase UC after ban in India

Despite Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ban last month, its servers are still up and running. However, in-app purchases have been suspended, which means users cannot buy any UC (Unknown Cash/Credit) after the ban.

Still, if users already have some UC in their in-game wallets, they can purchase different items in Battlegrounds Mobile India, including the Royale Pass.

Users can download in-game content, including skins, maps, or in-game events. Additionally, all game modes are still active, and users can still maximize their tiers.

BGMI ban: The suspension of in-app purchases does not allow users to buy UC anymore

A notification banner on Codashop's website showing the unavailability of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Codashop)

Before the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, users could purchase UC via in-game service or a third-party app like Codashop. However, post the ban, users cannot avail of the purchase service on any authorized platform. The prices of UC in the game are now visible in USD, but one cannot buy anything.

The exact decision is unknown, but it is assumed that the unavailablity of in-app purchases has something to do with the authentification provided by Google Play or the App Store. Hence, the game's unavailability in either application store could be the reason behind the suspension of services.

One cannot buy Unknown Cash/Credits in Battlegrounds Mobile India anymore (Image via Krafton)

The only solution for the restoration of the in-app purchases is the game's return on the Play Store or the App Store. Still, many players are seeking third-party solutions that may cause harm to their accounts and devices. Moreover, users can suffer financial loss if they indulge in any malicious activity.

Thus, at the moment, there is no solution or way to resolve the issue regarding getting the UC in BGMI. Players are advised not to resort to any method that may land them in trouble. Moreover, if anyone is using any modified data file to reactivate UC purchasing services, they might get their accounts suspended by Krafton.

When will BGMI be unbanned?

Battlegrounds Mobile India is still active despite the ban in the country (Image via Krafton)

Users should note that Krafton has not revealed any date for the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although the publishers/developers are in close contact with the concerned authorities regarding the resolution of the matter, one should not expect anything to happen immediately.

Many influencers in the BGMI esports ecosystem have hinted at the game's potential return despite the security issues. Readers should take any statements regarding the repeal of the BGMI ban with a grain of salt. They should also avoid the fake announcements that are making rounds online with an unban schedule.

The Government of India implemented its decision to ban the popular game under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which is coincidentally the same as that of the PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire bans. Still, the servers are active and are expected to remain online until the 2.2 version's arrival for the global variant.

