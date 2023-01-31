How to get free PUBG Mobile UC in 2023

PUBG Mobile, having been around for a few years, is still among the top free-to-play games on both Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. Although free, it still has plenty of in-game collectibles, which one can acquire using UC (Unknown Cash/Credits).

UC is a form of currency for in-app purchases that players can attain using real money in PUBG Mobile. Like any other in-game money, UC also has specific exchange rates for certain bundles. Hence, one can choose their suitable UC bundle and pick their desired payment mode to complete the transaction.

Today's article will feature legitimate methods that one can try to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile.

Note: The following list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's preferences.

Best ways to procure UC (Unknown Cash/Credits) for free in PUBG Mobile

One cannot use tricks or schemes to get UC for free in the famous Battle Royale title. However, some methods allow users to acquire gift cards or virtual cash rewards that they can use in the game to attain UC without paying any real money.

Here are some of the best ways to procure UC for free:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Almost everybody uses "Google search" to browse different things on the Internet. Many even use Google's applications like Maps and Chrome daily. Google Opinion Rewards is another application from the tech giant that generates surveys based on one's search travel history. The app also offers users the opportunity to take part in surveys on random topics occasionally.

Each survey allows one to earn credits in terms of Google Play balance, which can be used in most Play Store applications to go through in-app purchases. Thus, after attaining enough Google Play balance, one can use it as a payment method and purchase UC for free in PUBG Mobile.

However, the issue with Google Opinion Rewards is the inconsistency of the generation of new surveys. Hence, using other GPT apps alongside Google Opinion Rewards will be beneficial.

2) Other GPT applications

Players can find many get-paid-to (GPT) applications in the App Store (iOS/iPadOS) and Play Store (Android). These GPT apps, much like Google Opinion Rewards, provide surveys and gift cards for different platforms as rewards. In addition to surveys, some applications also feature various tasks.

Thus, after completing tasks like watching videos, playing games, answering quizzes, and more, one can procure gift cards or redeemable credits for a particular platform. Users can readily opt-in for these gift cards (Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, etc.) and get UC without paying actual money.

Some of the most well-known GPT apps include the likes of Swagbucks, PollPe, Easy Rewards, and more. Most apps generate tasks pretty quickly. However, one must read each app's "Data Safety" section before installing it on their devices.

3) Taking part in giveaways of the streamers

Players who follow PUBG Mobile streamers can also see some creators organizing giveaway events on their YouTube channels. Although there is no guarantee of any rewards, one can still test their luck by participating in such contests.

Apart from giveaways, content creators and streamers organize custom room challenges that feature collectibles or UC as prizes. Thus, one can keep an eye on custom room matches or giveaways through a creator's Discord servers and YouTube channels.

Players must note that this method does not guarantee 100% assured in-game prizes or UC. Thus, they can focus on the first two ways to earn Unknown Cash/Credits for free.

Note: One must avoid using any UC generators to attain free PUBG Mobile currency, as such software will lead to in-game account suspensions. Indian gamers should also avoid installing PUBG Mobile (or BGMI) as the same is banned in their region.

