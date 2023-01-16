Best sensitivity settings for BGMI in 2023

Aiming and movement are two primary aspects of BGMI and PUBG Mobile's gameplay that dominate players' skills. Due to recoil, many usually find it hard to maneuver skillfully and hit efficient head and body shots. Thus, players can focus on adjusting in-game sensitivity for better results.

Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile allow players to adjust sensitivities for the camera, aim down sight (ADS), and gyroscope. In addition, one can optimize the settings for different scopes and go for the optimum sensitivities that allow them to control the character movement, recoil patterns, and aiming.

Here, we feature the best sensitivity settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India that players should use in 2023.

Ideal BGMI sensitivity settings for the screen, camera, and gyroscope

In the Sensitivity tab of BGMI's settings, one can find four settings they can customize per their preference. Three sensitivity options are based on swiping and sliding on the screen, while the fourth influences the gyroscope. Here are the ideal settings that one can use in the Krafton-backed Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Screen sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity

Camera sensitivity usually dominates the swiping and sliding when players do not utilize the Fire button on HUD. Thus, this setting impacts the aim's adjustment or characters' movement, irrespective of the use of any scope. Hence, one should use the following sensitivity settings to control the movement and aim more effectively when they are not firing:

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 136-144

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 101-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-75

2x Scope: 46-55

3x Scope: 28-37

4x Scope: 21-30

6x Scope: 17-26

8x Scope: 7-16

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity allows players to control the barrel movement of their weapons. Therefore, it assists one in controlling the recoil patterns of different guns. The following settings are pretty helpful for controlling recoil proficiently:

3rd Person No scope: 161-170

1st Person No scope: 121-130

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 82-93

2x Scope: 56-65

3x Scope: 42-53

4x Scope: 24-33

6x Scope: 16-25

8x Scope: 6-15

Camera Sensitivity (Free Look)

One can adjust the Free Look sensitivity to easily observe their environment using the eye button with minimal swiping or sliding. Here are the best sensitivity settings for this aspect:

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 201-210

Camera: 166-175

1st Person Camera (Character): 196-205

Gyroscope

Gyroscope Sensitivity

Only those players who have enabled the gyroscope in BGMI to get assistance in movement with swiping and sliding can adjust its sensitivity settings. Using a gyroscope usually provides an edge during fights as it allows one to control the lateral or vertical movement that assists in aiming and recoil more effectively.

Here is the sensitivity setting that allows players to use the gyroscope easily in BGMI:

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 127-136

4x Scope: 93-102

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 30-39

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity

Players can copy the above settings for ideal ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity.

Note: One can use the same settings if they use PUBG Mobile instead of BGMI.

