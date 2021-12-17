5 best BGMI guns with damage and other stats listed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular Battle Royale games on mobile. The game focuses on the use of various guns with different and unique features. While some are used for sniping, others are used for sprays, and yet others can be used for burst fires.

Here's a look at the best guns in BGMI, whose stats prove that they are a notch better than other weapons in the game.

Which are the 5 best guns in BGMI stats-wise?

1) AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is reportedly the most lethal weapon in BGMI. Famous caster and analyst Ocean Sharma often refers to this gun saying, "AWM is not just a gun, it is a responsibility." This is the only gun in-game that can knock an enemy down who is wearing a Level 3 helmet with just one hit.

Base Damage: 105

Ammo: 300 Magnum

Capacity: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Initial bullet speed: 945 m/s

2) M24

M24 is a single-shot sniper which, unlike AWM, can be found in places on the BGMI classic mode maps. M24 has the highest damage amongst guns which are not found in air-drops. A single shot of the M24 can knock out an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet.

Base Damage: 79

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Capacity: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Range: 86.

Initial bullet speed: 790 m/s

3) MK14

MK14 in BGMI is a beast weapon in the truest sense. It is the only automatic sniper in the game which can also be used as an AR. MK14 is popular for the destruction it creates both in short-range and mid-range fights, which is unmatchable by any other gun in BGMI.

Base Damage: 61

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Capacity: 10 (20 with an extended magazine)

Initial Bullet Speed: 853 m/s

4) Groza

Groza is another air-drop exclusive weapon which can be deadly in close-range and mid-range fights. With a high damage rate and fast fire rate, Groza can change the course of a fight within seconds.

Base Damage: 47

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Capacity: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

Initial Bullet Speed: 715 m/s

5) UMP 45

UMP 45 is the only submachine gun that appears on this list. The new BGMI Esports META has popularized the use of the gun. Since UMP changed its ammunition from 9mm ammo to a .45 ACP ammo, the gun has become a close-range beast,

Base damage: 41

Rate of fire: 670 RPM

Muzzle velocity: 370 m/s

Capacity: 25 (35 with an extended magazine)

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman