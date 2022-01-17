3 tips to master spraying with gyroscope controls in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

BGMI is the Indian counterpart of the popular battle royale mobile game PUBG Mobile. Players have flocked to both versions of the game to experience "the survival of the fittest" BR mode which requires players to take down opponents and survive until the end to emerge victorious.

The game has seen a variety of changes with the rise in the popularity of PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports. Players delve into the intricate details of the game to refine their experience in the BR mode. While there are several ways to engage in fights, the use of sprays has become the most effective way to take down opponents.

How can players master spraying using gyroscope controls in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

1) Find the best sensitivity settings

Sprays with the gyroscope turned on can be hard to control in BGMI and PUBG mobile classic matches. As a result, players need to find the best sensitivity settings to master the art of spraying with gyroscope controls.

They can head over to the sensitivity tab and choose custom settings, after which they can tweak the different sensitivity options including Camera, ADS, Gyroscope and Gyroscope ADS.

2) Equip guns with the best attachments

Every gun has a different recoil and fire rate which separates it from the rest. Moreover, every attachment present in the game also has unique attributes which help players during fights.

In order to master spraying, BGMI and PUBG Mobile players must have knowledge about the different attachments and their functionality. While stocks and foregrips mainly help in reducing the recoil of guns, muzzles in the form of suppressors help in suppressing the sound of fire. Flash hiders, on the other hand, eliminate the flash while spraying.

3) Practice spraying in the training grounds

The training grounds present in the game help in improving a player's gameplay considerably. Players can head over to Cheer Park first and then visit the training grounds from there.

The training grounds provide players with opportunities to try out different weapons that they can use for spraying in classic matches using gyroscope controls. They can practice shooting at moving targets or different objects to master spraying.

