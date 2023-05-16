PUBG Mobile 2.6 update direct APK download link for Android

PUBG Mobile updates are packed with a great combination of new features as well as improvements to the existing content, and the 2.6 update is no exception to this. The latest patch introduces a new Dinoground mode, firearm updates, and a new Royale Pass, among other changes. The developers began pushing out the latest version a few hours ago, and players should have it by the evening of May 17, 2023.

In addition to the features, players also have additional incentives in the form of 3000 BP, 100 AG, and a Crimson Storm Helmet (3d) for updating the game until May 28, 2023.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 APK download link for Android users

The APK will be available by the end of May 17, 2023 (Image via Krafton)

Players can download the PUBG Mobile 2.6 update using the APK file offered on the game’s official website. This is a popular option among individuals from all across the world.

They can download the latest file from the link given below:

PUBG Mobile 2.6 APK download link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Currently, players will only receive the file for the 2.5 version via the link given above. However, as mentioned in the message posted on the official Discord server, the 2.6 version APK file will be hosted on the same link by May 17, 2023, at 6:45 PM (UTC +0).

Thus, individuals can follow the set of instructions given below to download and install the latest version of the game once the file becomes available on the link given above:

Step 1: First, download the PUBG Mobile 2.6 APK file from the link above. The file will be within the range of 500–600 MB.

Step 2: Complete the installation once the file is downloaded on the device. Players can then open the game, and a pop-up will appear asking them to download the resource pack.

The two available options will be Low-Spec and HD Resource Pack.

Step 3: Users can immerse themselves in the new features after the download.

If players encounter an error during the installation, their first action should be to attempt reinstallation. If the problem continues, they may download the file again from the official website and follow the procedure mentioned above.

New PUBG Mobile 2.6 update features

Some of the important changes and new introductions are as follows:

All new themed: Dinoground – New PvE Velociraptors & Pterosaurs, Dinosaur Mini-Games, Dinosaur Mounts

World of Wonder Major Gameplay Updates

Classic Mode Updates

Metro Royale Updates

General Improvements

New Season: Cycle 4 Season 12

System Improvements

Security Improvements

Title Upgrades

The update is rich in features, and players should get it as soon as it becomes available.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India due to government-imposed restrictions. As a result, players from the region should avoid downloading or playing the battle royale game on their devices.

