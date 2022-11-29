PUBG Mobile latest 2.3 update: Direct APK download link for Android

November has been an eventful month for PUBG Mobile fans, as the much-anticipated final patch update 2.3 rolled out. The release brought the Football Mania themed-mode as part of the collaboration with Lionel Messi. At the same time, fans got a revamped Aftermath map.

Thus, one can install the latest version from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store after ensuring their internet connection is stable and swift. Besides the virtual application stores, Android users can also directly download the APK file using the official download link from the game's website.

PUBG Mobile November 2022 update: Direct APK download link and installation procedure for 2.3 version

PUBG Mobile 2.3 APK became available by November 17, 1:45 AM (UTC + 0) (Image via Discord)

The 2.3 update became available for everyone on November 17, 2022. Thus, apart from the virtual stores, fans can now use the direct APK download link given here to install the latest PUBG Mobile update: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Besides the direct link, one can also find the official download buttons for the Android operating system on the game's website. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile using the direct APK links on the official website:

Step 1: Launch any web browser application on your Android device.

Step 2: Use the link to the official website of the game given here: https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US

You can find the APK download link on the official website of the game (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

Step 3: You can spot the direct APK link on the website's home page, which you can tap to initiate the download.

Here's the APK (541 MB) download link (2.3) visible on many servers: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/Website/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.3.0_uawebsite_small_88742035.apk

Some servers event showcase two APK links on the official website (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

Some servers showcase two download links for the HD graphics version and the low-spec variant. Here are both of them, which you can access to download your preferred version of the APK:

HD-graphics version: 1.1 GB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.3.0_uawebsite_EDC4DF39.apk

1.1 GB: Link - Low-spec variant: 559 MB: Link - https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.3.0_uawebsite_livik01_E32B62AD.apk

Step 4: Once the download is complete, install the 2.3 APK file on your Android device. The installation may take some time to complete, so remain patient.

Step 5: Launch the game app after the installation is complete.

Step 6: Download the additional resource packs if prompted. Restart the game after downloading the additional files.

Step 7: Log into the game using any platform, including the guest option.

You can enjoy the new content on your device right away. However, the only requirement is to download a decent Android emulator if you want to play PUBG Mobile 2.3 on your PC or laptop. You can consider popular options like BlueStacks and Gameloop to install the Tencent Games/Krafton-backed Battle Royale title.

Ensure to download the EXE file of your desired Android emulator from its official website and install it on your PC or laptop. After completing the setup, you can easily download the APK and install it using the emulator by following the procedure mentioned above.

