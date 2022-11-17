Krafton reveals PUBG Mobile x Lionel Messi collaboration calendar 

PUBG Mobile recently announced a mega collaboration with Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi. As part of this collaboration, Messi and a few football-related events will be featured in the game.

Tencent released the schedule for the Lionel Messi x PUBG Mobile event through their social media platforms. The event, which has already started, has been divided into three different phases.

Schedule for Lionel Messi x PUBG Mobile event

1) Exclusive Collaboration Jersey (November 10 to December 18, 2022): As part of this phase, each player who joins the Messi-themed event will get an exclusive collaboration jersey that they can flaunt on their in-game character.

2) Messi's Golden Shoes (November 17, 2022 to January 3, 2023): The second phase of this event will feature a new tactical item in the form of Golden Shoes that can be equipped on the in-game character.

3) Outfits and Items (November 23 to December 31, 2022): The third and final phase of the event will act as bumper loot for players. Numerous outfits and items related to Messi will be available.

The second phase of the Messi event is all set to begin tomorrow after the rollout of the much-awaited 2.3.0 update. As part of the update and alongside the Messi event, the whole game will receive a football-themed overhaul with a new event called Football Mania celebrating the upcoming Football World Cup.

Football Mania will include a new themed arena, football-related items, vehicles, Erangel exclusive football mechanics, and much more. Alongside this, multiple balance changes will also come into effect in the 2.3.0 update.

Messi has previously stated that he enjoys video games and has mentioned that he plays PUBG Mobile with his friends, family, and teammates to relax. Through a video message, Messi also encouraged players to join him on the journey to this once-in-a-lifetime event. Apart from this, there will also be several other updates, including maps, vehicles, and firearms. The publisher also mentioned that they would be fixing various in-game bugs.

It will be intriguing to see how the update is received by fans. The bar has been set high with the Messi collaboration, and players are eager to try out this new event.

