PUBG Mobile 2.6 beta APK download link and installation guide

The PUBG Mobile 2.6 beta has just been released, and players can test out some of the latest features and game modes that are expected to be added to the game's global version. One of the most exciting aspects being tested is the dinosaur-themed game modes, including the Primal zone and themed areas. In addition, the developers are testing a new full-auto mod attachment in this client.

Players have the option to download the beta version using the APK officially offered by the developers to test out the new themed mode and other changes before they are added to the global version of the game. This article will list the download links and explain the installation procedure for PUBG Mobile 2.6 beta.

APK download link for PUBG Mobile 2.6 beta

Players can install the PUBG Mobile 2.6 beta on their Android devices using the official APK file offered by the developers. They do not need a separate OBB file to complete the installation. The download links for the new beta version are given below:

Android (x64) – https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Android (x32) – https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

The x64 APK file’s size is 798 MB, while the second APK needs about 713 MB of storage space. You will also have to download resource packs to access the beta version, so it is important to ensure that you have enough storage space on your device.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.6 beta APK

You can follow the instructions provided below to download PUBG Mobile 2.6 beta APK and install it:

Step 1: Use the links above to access the download page for the respective APK files.

Download the latest APK file by clicking on the Download Android Version button (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Click the Download Android Version button on the webpage, and the APK file will soon begin downloading.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, navigate through the device’s storage and install the file.

You must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option before moving forward.

Select one of the two resource packs and click the OK button to download it (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: Open the beta after the installation is complete. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to download your preferred resource pack. The available options include the following:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 376.6 MB

HD Resource Pack – 699.1 MB

Sign in and enjoy testing the new features (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: After downloading the resource pack, you can sign in to the game to enjoy testing the new 2.6 beta version.

If an error pops up during the installation, you may need to download the file again from the official website and perform a clean install.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile in India, players from the country are advised not to play the game or its beta version.

