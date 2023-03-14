PUBG Mobile 2.5 update direct APK download link for Android

The new PUBG Mobile 2.5 update has made headlines in the game's community, and players have been waiting for its release for a few months. The patch provides a boatload of features for the players to delve into and brings in new content to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary.

The developers have announced a set of rewards that will act as a stimulus to download the latest 2.5 version. Players will receive a free 3000 BP, 100 AG, and a Harlequin Helmet (3 days) upon accessing the battle royale title after the update until March 20, 2023.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 APK direct APK download link

Android users can get the 2.5 updates through their respective stores or the APK file listed on the website. Many prefer the latter route to get their favorite game.

2.5 APK file will be available on the link by March 16 (Image via Official PUBG Mobile Discord Server)

Here is the download link for the APK file for the 2.5 updates:

PUBG Mobile 2.5 APK download link: Click here

It becomes essential to highlight that, for the time being, the URL mentioned above delivers the file for the previous 2.4 version. However, per the official announcement on the Discord server, the new PUBG Mobile 2.5 APK file will be accessible at the same link by March 16, 2023, at 1:45 am (UTC+0).

Once the file is available for download, you may follow these instructions to complete the download and installation procedure:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile 2.5 APK file using the above link.

You will receive a compact APK file for the latest version, around 500-600 MB.

Step 2: After the download, install the APK but not before enabling the "Install from Unknown" option through the settings.

Step 3: Open the game and select the preferred resource pack.

Usually, you have a Low-Spec and HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Subsequently, you may access your account to play the latest version of the game.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Check out all the exciting updates coming up in version 250.



Download:

#PUBGMOBILE

C4S11

#PUBGMFIFTHANNIVERSARY

#PATCHNOTES Mark your calendars, because PUBG MOBILE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY is taking place on March 16th!Check out all the exciting updates coming up in version 250.Download: pubgmobile.live/C4S11PATCHNOTES #PUBGMOBILE C4S11 Mark your calendars, because PUBG MOBILE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY is taking place on March 16th! 🎉Check out all the exciting updates coming up in version 250.📲 Download: pubgmobile.live/C4S11PATCHNOTES#PUBGMOBILE#PUBGMOBILEC4S11#PUBGMFIFTHANNIVERSARY#PATCHNOTES https://t.co/ycF15eYYo9

In case of an error during the installation procedure, you may first attempt a reinstallation, and if the problem persists, downloading the file again will likely solve the issue. Once the developers officially provide the file, it eliminates the risk of receiving a fake or infected file.

Additionally, due to the unavailability of match-making between the versions, players are advised to get the latest version as soon as possible. Moreover, it is advisable to download it over a Wi-Fi environment and have sufficient free storage space.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India due to Section 69A of the IT Act. Due to the government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the game on their mobile devices.

Poll : 0 votes