5 best Android devices for playing PUBG Mobile under $400

PUBG Mobile has taken the world by storm since its release. With millions of players flocking to get their hands on the finest devices to have the best BR experience, it's not necessary to spend a fortune to enjoy smooth PUBG gameplay.

Companies have upped the ante in the mid-range segment and players can buy many excellent devices on a budget. Read on for the best devices gamers can check out for PUBG mobile while on a budget.

Best Android Devices for PUBG Mobile under $500 in 2022

1) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

This is a balanced pick for users who want a great day-to-day user experience along with stellar PUBG Mobile gameplay. The phone is designed to ensure that gamers never see a framedrop in PUBG or a blurry photo, while enjoying an all-day battery.

The stereo speakers and the large AMOLED battery with an upgraded GPU (in comparison to other phones in this price range) are some things that stand out when analyzing the phone from a gamer's perspective.

Brand: Samsung

Price: $350

Specs: 6.5" Super AMOLED, SM 7325 (in US & China) or Exynos 7904 (International), Adreno 642L, IP67 rating, 128GB ROM, 4 GB RAM, 4500 mAh.

2) OnePlus 8

Though OnePlus 8 is fast approaching its two-year anniversary, it is far from becoming obsolete as a top pick for gamers. The processor is still very close to today's flagships, making it an obvious choice for someone who wants a taste of the premium experience.

With a high refresh rate display, a big battery with the best fast-chargers on the market, and comparable specs, the OnePlus 8 is definitely worth considering for someone who just wants to play their heart out in PUBG Mobile.

As an older device, its support period on the software side of things is the device's only notable flaw.

Brand: OnePlus

Price: $379.99

Specs: 6.55" Fluid 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+. SM8250, Adreno 650, 128 GB 8 GB RAM, 4300 mAh.

3) OnePlus Nord 2

Users who shy away from the OnePlus 8 because it is an older device can check out the OnePlus Nord 2 as a close alternative. As this is the brand's mid-range offering, there are some tradeoffs in display quality and chipset as compared to the OnePlus 8 and other flagships.

The display, however, is large and very bright with competitive PPI, and the panel is HDR10 compatible with a high refresh rate. The chipset is not SnapDragon, but the MediaTek chip can handle PUBG at high settings when paired with the powerful Mali GPU.

Cameras and speakers hold up the standards one would expect from a OnePlus device, but the lack of a 3.5mm jack does sting a bit.

Overall, this is an excellent choice for users who want a gaming-focused device that delivers great day-to-day performance. It is one of the best gaming experiences players can find on a budget.

Brand: OnePlus

Price: $391.64

Specs: 6.43" Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G, Mali-G77 MC9, 128GB ROM 6GB RAM, 4500 mAh.

4) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Note series from Xiaomi has been at the forefront of the mid-range segment, and the Note 10 Pro continues this trend. The high refresh rate screen and the brilliant cameras - something which has been a complaint with Xiaomi devices in the past - are the headliners here.

The Snapdragon chipset lacks 5G capability but is overall quite powerful. Paired with an impressive GPU, playing PUBG on this device is smooth sailing.

The only real con on the device is the heavy MIUI on top of Android 11, but atleast players are assured of support for atleast the next few years. It is the cheapest device on this list, but it can provide a similar or better PUBG experience than others inthe segment.

Brand: Xiaomi

Price: $289

Specs: 6.67" AMOLED 120Hz HDR10, SM7150 SD 732G, Adreno 618, 64GB ROM 6 GB RAM, 5020 mAh.

(Note: The 64GB ROM variant is the base variant available at the price listed above. There are variants with higher storage and RAM configurations for less than $400 as well.)

5) Poco X3 Pro

This is by far the best phone gamers can pick up on a budget. With a flagship chipset, slim design, large high res, high refresh rate display, and a strong camera, this phone can take care of every kind of user, and definitely those of a PUBG enthusiast.

While it does come with MIUI, the insane specs can offset any of the issues the custom UI might cause. The device is a year old but still outperforms many new phones.

If users are wondering which device to go for between the Note 10 and the X3, the X3 will deliver better performance but the display and support period for the Note 10 is better.

Brand: Xiaomi

Price: $285

Specs: 6.67" IPS LCD 120Hz HDR10, SD 860, Adreno 640, 256 GB ROM 8 GB RAM, 5160 mAh.

These are just a few of the various flagship phones that can offer a seamless PUBG experience at a budget. In the end, thorough research about the product, alongside its use in daily life, should also be a factor of consideration.

Edited by Saman