How to rank up faster in BGMI without losing points: Tier protection event explained

BGMI players have a great reason to celebrate as the developers have rolled out a special tier protection event in the game. Players will be able to rank up faster through this new event, as it does not penalize gamers with negative points.

Ranking up the tiers in BGMI is quite a tedious journey. Not every match is the same, and the rating depends on the performance of the gamer. Battle Royale fanatics aspire to get hold of coveted in-game titles in BGMI and flaunt them.

Krafton Inc. has made the route to rank up the tiers comparatively easier with the new event. This article will reveal the details regarding the tier protection event.

BGMI: Gamers are excited about the tier protection system

BGMI and any other Battle Royale segment allow gamers to drop onto the map with friends and acquaintances. The best experience of the game is when players engage in severe action alongside their friends.

Having a friend in the game is beneficial as they provide a guard against enemies as well as provide assistance in eliminating opponents.

The new tier protection event commenced on August 19th and will be available until August 26th. It requires gamers to play the Classic mode with their friends. Dropping into the Classic mode with friends will provide tier protection for five matches every day.

Gamers will not be required to activate the tier protection cards in BGMI. The tier protection will be automatically activated as soon as the player teams up with a friend and engages in action.

Players get a lot of points by surviving till the final zone as well as carrying out eliminations in the game. However, the opposite scenario also holds true. Players tend to be penalized heftily if they get eliminated early in the game and fail to get any eliminations.

Negative points reduce tier points, and gamers lose their hard-earned progress. The new tier protection event will prevent players from getting any negative points for at least five matches a day.

Gamers are elated to find out that the tier protection event will be there for a week. Needless to state, players will be trying their level best to grind as many points as possible during these days to rank up faster in BGMI.

