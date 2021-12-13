Why PUBG Mobile Lite works smoothly on low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite was released in 2019 to cater to a large audience who play games on low-end Android devices. Previously, low-end users faced lags and frame drops disrupting their PUBG Mobile gaming experience. However, the Lite version came to such users' rescue.

Since the game is banned in India, developer Krafton released a region-specific game for the country, Battlegrounds Mobile India. The optimized version of this game is BGMI Lite.

What are the reasons that make PUBG Mobile Lite work smoothly on low-end Android devices?

1) Lower system requirements compared to that of PUBG Mobile

System requirements play an important role when it comes to the functioning of a game. Since the game has a major base of players with low-end devices, the importance of system requirements increases exponentially.

Here's a look at the minimum device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1 GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

Contrastingly, here's a look at the minimum device requirements for PUBG mobile:

Operating System: Android 5.1

Minimum RAM: 2 GB

Minimum Free Space: 1.5 GB+

Therefore, the Lite version can run smoothly on low-end Android devices because of its lower system requirements.

2) More optimized graphics settings

PUBG Mobile Lite offers detailed in-game graphics even on low-end Android devices. Players can choose the Smooth graphics option, which automatically unlocks better frame rates.

Frame per second (FPS) is probably the most important feature in the game that determines the ultimate outcome in a Battle Royale match. While some low-end Android devices offer the Ultra option, some restrict their availibity to the High FPS option. This helps the game run smoothly.

3) Smaller download file size

PUBG Mobile Lite has a considerably low download file size. The latest 0.22.0 update has a download file size of 153 MB. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile's latest 1.7 update has a download file size of 690 MB.

The in-game resource pack for PUBG Mobile Lite is 600 MB. However, the same for PUBG Mobile extends to more than 2.5 GB, which can become a major problem for low-end device users.

