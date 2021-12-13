List of all ranks in PUBG Mobile Lite and rewards

Since its release, PUBG Mobile Lite has made a name for itself in the gaming community, with its market value rising every day. Although it is banned in countries like India, the game has not lost its popularity. So much so that people are demanding that BGMI Lite be released in the country.

However, the game is still being played in other parts of the world. The 0.22.0 update, the most recent one, is available, and the new season rewards are also out.

Everything about ranks and their rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Conqueror

Conqueror is the highest and most elite rank in PUBG Mobile Lite, achieved by only a few players amongst the entire community. Players who grind all day long and reach the top 500 on a particular day are entitled to reach the Conqueror rank.

Rewards: Conquerors are rewarded with an exclusive Conqueror frame at the beginning of next season.

2) Ace

The Ace rank comes second only to Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite. Most rank pushers each season end up in the Ace rank.

Since it is tough to reach the Conqueror rank, Ace is regarded as prestigious. Users can achieve it by obtaining a minimum of 4200 seasonal points or more.

Rewards: Upon reaching Ace and playing five matches without getting demoted to the Crown rank, players are entitled to get a seasonal parachute.

3) Crown

The Crown rank is posited in PUBG Mobile Lite just above Diamond and below Ace. Gamers who reach it have to go through five different tiers, ranging from Crown V (available on earning 3700 points) to Crown I (4100 points).

Rewards: There are no specific seasonal rank rewards for players reaching Crown. However, they are entitled to get rank protection cards.

4) Diamond

Users can reach the Diamond V rank by obtaining 3200 seasonal points and the Diamond I rank by earning 3600 points.

Rewards: Those who have reached the Diamond rank are eligible to get the seasonal weapon skin.

5) Platinum

Gamers reaching the Conqueror, Ace, or Crown ranks are demoted Platinum at the beginning of the next season so they can begin pushing their levels for that respective season. Players can reach Platinum V by obtaining 2700 seasonal points and hop one tier up with 100 extra points.

Rewards: Users are entitled to get season-exclusive headgear upon reaching the Platinum rank.

6) Gold

Players can reach the Gold V tier by obtaining 2200 seasonal points. With every 100 points added, they rank up a level until they get the Gold I rank at 2600 points.

Rewards: PUBG Mobile Lite offers players a seasonal outfit upon reaching the Gold tier.

7) Silver

Users can achieve Silver V upon reaching 1700 seasonal points and get to Silver I at 2100 points.

Rewards: There are no specific seasonal rewards. However, some particular season offers a mask on reaching the Silver rank.

8) Bronze

Bronze is the lowest rank in PUBG Mobile Lite. Gamers get the most points in this rank. They begin their careers at 1200 seasonal points, are placed on Bronze V, and reach Bronze I at 1600 seasonal points.

Rewards: PUBG Mobile Lite only offers BP rewards to Bronze rank players.

Edited by Ravi Iyer